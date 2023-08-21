IKEA Has Free Shipping For Students Right Now & Here's How To Get It
One less thing to worry about this move-in season might be nice!
School's starting again, but this time, you're in the big leagues. With a dorm room or an apartment all to yourself (plus some roommates... and their dirty dishes), it's time to furnish the college life of your dreams. Thankfully, IKEA is offering a limited-time promotion that guarantees free delivery for post-secondary students through September 3.
Open to students "living on or around campus," this promotion is valid for those who have an IKEA Family membership, which is just their free loyalty program, so don't worry about paying a secret premium.
The offer applies to home delivery orders placed online, in-app, in-store or even by phone, as long as you're logged in with your IKEA Family membership or can show your IKEA Family card alongside some university ID.
There's no minimum purchase required, which is nice, but the promotion doesn't apply for discounted furniture and other items available in the As-Is department.
With the discount, this means that students can just place an order or shop in-store, book a delivery and then wait peacefully for your futon and side table to arrive. You can opt to do in-home delivery, which requires you to sign a confirmation slip, or pick parcel/doorstep delivery, which is contactless.
Parcel delivery allows you to track your shipment with FedEx, and truck delivery lets you track the order in IKEA's in-house tracking service. If you want, you can even request assembly service for an extra fee but a little more convenience.
That being said, building your own furniture in your tiny first apartment or "cozy" shared dorm room is a quintessential early post-secondary experience.