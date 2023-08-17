12 Montreal Restaurants With The Most Succulent & Satisfying Chicken Wings
Where do you get your chicken wings fix?
Whether you're team flats or drums, honey garlic or bbq, fried or baked — there's no denying the tantalizing effect of a real good chicken wing.
Now, as someone who has chicken wings in their top five most loved foods you can eat with your hands, I'd say the quintessential wing boasts a golden and crispy exterior that practically shatters with each bite, revealing a tender, juicy and meaty interior.
While a generous coating of whatever the heck you want is a-ok, nothing beats a traditionally seasoned wing that strikes a balance between savoury, and slightly salty all paired with a hint of smokiness and a subtle spiciness. Not to mention they're a pretty cheap food option, too.
Although Montreal has no shortage of chicken restaurants, with an ample, city-wide selection of rotisserie-style chicken at major chains like St. Hubert and local eateries like Ma Poule Mouillée and Chalet Bar-B-Q, it can be a tad more difficult to find a restaurant that serves up a mean pile of chicken wings.
Happily, we've compiled a list made up of the best restaurants in Montreal for chicken wings. From well-known chains and established restaurants all the way to mom & pop spots across the city, here are 12 restaurants in Montreal that offer up some of the most satisfying and succulent chicken wings.
Icehouse
Where: 51 rue Roy E.
Why You Need To Go: Icehouse is proof that less is more with a small but mighty menu boasting Tex-Mex, classic American eats and massive platters of wings. With a variety of homemade sauces, you can match your wings with just about any flavour your palate desires. And if you're looking to pair your chicken wings with a few other must-try eats, then the Baja tacos and shrimp Po Boy are definitely solid choices.
Le Bird Bar
Where: 1800 rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Need To Go: Located in the bustling neighbourhood of Saint-Henri, Le Bird Bar is notorious for its crispy fried chicken, expertly crafted cocktails and weekend brunch (yes, they serve chicken and waffles…and yes, you should definitely try them). As for their wings, you can get six or a dozen tossed in any sauce of your choice. However, if you really want to get your wing game on at Bird Bar, hit up the restaurant on Wednesdays for $1 wings.
Cunninghams Pub
Where: 75 rue Sainte-Anne, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
Why You Need To Go: If you live in central Montreal, Cunninghams isn't a skip and a hop away like many of these other wing joints, but these wings are worth the trek over to Montreal's West Island suburb of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. Visitors can dive into a pile of large chicken wings served with carrots & celery, ranch dressing and a small side of fresh-cut fries — grab 'em on a Tuesday and get 20% off.
You can pair your wings with sweet BBQ, honey garlic, lemon pepper, salt and pepper, Thai chilli, Jamaican jerk, Peri-Peri or Halle-Lujah. Now, about that last sauce. It turns out Halle Berry is a huge fan of this spot — yes, the Oscar-award-winning actress Halle Berry. During the star's time shooting Moonfall in Montreal, Berry paid a visit to Cunninghams and declared their wings to be among her favourites.
Next Door Pub & Grill
Where: 5175A, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Need To Go: Located on the cusp of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Côte-des-Neiges, Next Door Pub & Grill may be known for its snug brick-walled interior, extensive supply of beer, and friendly staff, but their pub grub is where the real parties at. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy burger, a good plate of pasta (yeah, they've got pasta here), or of course, chicken wings, this spot knows what's up. For the best deal, head over on any Sunday between 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and enjoy $0.75 wings.
Le Petit Seoul
Where: 5245 boul. Saint-Laurent
Why You Need To Go: Although this spot may not have a "Wings Wednesday" deal, they are still well worth the visit. Whether you're looking for a mild or spicy wing, Le Petit Seoul offers up a 10 or 20-pack of wings that make for the perfect start to your meal. Down to the crunch, steamy insides and explosive original, soy, or for those brave enough, spicy flavours, these Korean-style chicken wings are the appetizer to order.
Brass Door Pub
Where: 2171 rue Crescent
Why You Need To Go: There's just something about a pub serving wings that simply makes sense and Brass Door Pub quite simply does a real good chicken wing. While you can get down and dirty with a bunch of sauces any day of the week, you might wanna hold off for a Wednesday night wing extravaganza when Brass Door serves up $0.69 wings every, which is a deal no wing fan should pass up on.
Moose Bawr
Where: 1817, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Why You Need To Go: In the heart of downtown Montreal, Moose Bawr is a must-try spot known for its massive pitchers of sangria and 8N8 food challenge, which gives participants eight minutes to down a massive chilli cheese dog with fries, mac & cheese and coleslaw. But more importantly for this list, they're also known for a great basket of chicken wings. For those looking for a change in flavour, have a go at the orange-miso wings — or stick with what you're used to if you aren't about that tangy life.
Brasserie des Rapides
Where: 7853 boul. Champlain, LaSalle
Why You Need To Go: Brasserie des Rapides, an elegant brick brewpub that stands apart from the Place LaSalle mall — and is a fairly quick walk to the LaSalle shore or Canal de l'Aqueduc — has a weekly Wednesday special where their chicken wings are only $0.89 cents each. You can order anywhere from half a dozen wings to 50 or more if you're feeling peckish enough. Enjoy 'em with your choice of sauce such as Southern Comfort, BBQ, Sweet 911 or the resto's most spicy option.
Seasoned Dreams
Where: 5509 rue Laurendeau & 3910 boul. Saint-Laurent
Why You Need To Go: Seasoned Dreams definitely knows a thing or two about creating a Caribbean-style wing that will have you and your taste buds sizzling. With $1 wings every single Wednesday, you can opt for their iconic jerk sauce or go with one of their many other flavours such as Portuguese, fusion, butter, pepper and parmesan, pepper and lime, or buffalo sauce.
La Cage
Where: Various locations across Montreal
Why You Need To Go: While a chain restaurant might not be your first choice for chicken wings, there's no denying that La Cage offers up some pretty rad flats and drums. With choices of eight, 16 or 24 wings, guests can down as many baskets as they'd like with their choice of sauce: sea salt and pepper, buffalo or 911. Enjoy your wings during a work 5 à 7, while you catch the big game, or during a family night out.
Diablos Smokehouse
Where: 17 rue Prince Arthur E.
Why You Need To Go: Diablos Tuesdays are a must-try for anyone and everyone who calls themselves a chicken wing lover. This restaurant — just off boul. Saint-Laurent not far from McGill and UQAM — offers up all-you-can-eat wings every single Tuesday for only $14.99. While the deal obviously isn't delivery friendly (although it is fun to imagine the hypothetical logistics of all-you-can-eat delivery), you'll enjoy your wings more in Diablos' rustic saloon-style interior.
Maffeo's Poulet Frit
Where: 6021 boul. Monk
Why You Need To Go: The only thing better than the crispy wings at Maffeo's (or their Chicky Wing Wings as the restaurant calls it), is the hospitality and family-friendly vibes. When you're there, you're family. Okay, that's the Olive Garden, but you get the gist. While you're there give the creamy Buko pandan a try too.
