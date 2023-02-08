The Best Montreal Fried Chicken Spots, Ranked According To Google Maps Data
Crispy, fried deliciousness is all around us. <3
Few things are more satisfying than a perfectly crispy, juicy and well-seasoned piece of chicken, and Montreal has plenty of hidden gems ready to shovel that perfection right into your mouth. If you're unsure where to begin your Montreal fried chicken journey, this list of best-reviewed spots was generated by Google Maps using their data, so it can't be a bad place to start.
Without further ado, here are the best-reviewed spots in and around Montreal to eat the fried chicken of your dreams.
Dinette Triple Crown
Where: 6704, rue Clark, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "The food was delicious and truly worth the prices; the interior has a tavern-like vibe which I absolutely loved," one review reads.
Olivia's Authentic Chicken NDG
Where: 6563, ave Somerled, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "I think it was really good. The chicken sandwich was juicy, fries crisp. The spot is takeout only. Would definitely order again," said one customer on Google.
Comon 꼬몽 (Verdun)
Where: 3969, boul. LaSalle, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Best fried chicken in town. The chicken stays crispy throughout the entire meal and the sauces are seasoned just right," one review reads.
Rôtisserie Poulet Bronzé
Where: 1622, avenue Lincoln, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Large portions, juicy fried chicken, not expensive and super friendly staff. Much better than all those overpriced restaurants around selling fried chicken," a Google Maps review reads.
Dawa Chicken Restaurant
Where: 6135, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "A simple-looking establishment serving some deliciously cooked and seasoned Korean-style chicken. Get it with bones, boneless, fried, or super spicy... Or try to eat your weight in chicken like we did and get them all," one satisfied customer wrote.
Jack Le Coq
Where: 4501, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "It's my favourite fried chicken in Montreal so far. The chicken [batter] taste[s] so good, you can enjoy their fried chicken without adding any sauce to it!" a review reads.
Mon Ami — Somerled
Where: 6290, avenue Somerled, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Absolutely the best Korean chicken!! Also, the bibimbap and jjamppong are excellent. The food service was good and the server was friendly," one customer wrote.
Bird Bar
Where: 1800, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "I had a very good brunch at Bird Bar! We ordered the chicken and waffles with the watermelon salad and the eggs Benedict. Both dishes were delicious!" a review reads.
Matjip — Korean BBQ & Chicken
Where: 3343-A, boul. des Sources, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC
Why You Should Go: "Crispy and juicy fried chicken. Combo #12 (15.5$) is popular for a good reason! Massive portion, with very flavourful components. The quality is worth the price," a reviewer wrote.
Roch le Coq
Where: 1541, avenue Van Horne, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "I really really really loved this spot over the weekend. We got a couple of things but this poutine from @rochlecoq doesn't have a single flaw tbh," said one satisfied customer.