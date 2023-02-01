Montreal Is Under A Snow Squall & Smog Warning As An Intense Cold Front Hits Quebec
"Temperatures will drop dramatically in a few hours."
Buckle up Montreal 'cause winter is not playing around, like...at all. Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts for Montreal due to an incoming snow squall and smog.
The federal weather department issued the alerts at 10:20 p.m. January 31, and are notifying Montrealers of a "high concentration of pollutants," which "will result in poor air quality, especially in urban areas where pollutant emissions are higher."
The weather warning is also in effect for Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil. The excessive levels of pollutants are expected to last well into Wednesday morning.
EnviroCan is urging those with any pre-existing health conditions, especially those that affect the lungs and breathing, to "avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted."
As the smog clears, a slew of chaotic weather systems will emerge across Montreal with snow squalls and an Arctic airmass hitting the city Thursday afternoon. Intense winds are also expected to accompany the conditions.
This increases the chances of snow squalls developing across central and southern Quebec — causing near zero visibility. "These snow squalls will affect Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and the St Lawrence Valley in the evening and the other regions south of the St Lawrence River overnight Thursday night," Environment Canada said.
Now, no snow squall is complete without freezing temps. EnviroCan warns that temperatures will drop real low, real fast. "These temperatures combined with moderate to strong winds will generate extreme wind chill values on Friday and on Saturday."
Stay safe, Montreal.