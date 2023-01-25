A Winter Storm Is About To Strike Quebec & Temps In Some Regions Could Dip Below Minus 40 C
Montreal is currently under a snowfall warning.
Winter is officially in full force as Quebec braces for a whirlwind of winter weather conditions. Montreal is presently under a snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada (EC). The federal weather department states that snowfall amounts could total anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres on the Island of Montreal. However, the wintry chaos doesn't end there.
EC has issued a number of weather warnings for various regions across the province. A winter storm warning is currently in effect for Amqui, Anticosti, Baie-Comeau, Beauce, Blanc-Sablon, Charlevoix, Chevery, Drummondville, Les Escoumins, and Mauricie, to name a few.
"Hazardous winter conditions are expected," EC said. "Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres, winds gusts near 60 kilometres per hour and blowing snow are expected."
As many as eight regions of Quebec are under a snowfall warning, including Vaudreuil, the Richelieu Valley, Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians, Lachute and Lanaudière.
Per the feds, total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected as of Wednesday, January 25, in the evening. "The snow will be accompanied by moderate winds and will give blowing snow at times."
While a cast of snow covers the province, temperatures are also dipping to wildly cold figures. EC has issued an extreme cold warning for Chibougamau, Matagami, and Waskaganish — where temps could possibly dip to levels as low as 40 degrees Celsius. Brrr!
"Wind chill values of minus 38 to minus 40 are expected overnight Thursday to Friday," EC warns. "Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant."
Stay safe, everyone!