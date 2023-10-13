The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For Perfect Fall Temps With Cool & Sunny Days Ahead
It's finally sweater weather.
Fall is in full force and the Montreal weather forecast is indicating perfect fall temps as cool and sunny days lay ahead. Despite a bumpy start to the autumn season, with a mix of hot weather followed by non-stop rain, it seems as if Mother Nature is giving Montreal a break to enjoy sweater weather once and for all.
Considering the fall time in Canada doesn't last nearly as long as many of us would prefer, you'll be able to get a true taste of the season this upcoming week.
The Weather Network released its seven-day weather forecast and while Montrealers won't need winter coats just yet, you'll definitely need to bundle up. The Weather Network is calling for a high of 15 degrees Celsius on Saturday, October 14 with "a mix of sun and clouds." The weekend will continue to remain cool, dry and sunny well into Sunday, too as temps are expected to reach a high of 13 degrees C.
While Monday, October 16 will likely be a cloudy one, the sun is set to make its return on Tuesday, October 17. The forecast will stay relatively sunny for the remainder of the week, with temperatures inching closer to the 20-degree Celsius mark.
As of Thursday, October 19, temps will rise to a high of 16 degrees Celsius with a "mainly sunny," forecast. Friday's temps will also hover around the 16-degree C mark with a "mix of sun and clouds."
This weekend's weather is optimal to set your sights on the solar eclipse taking place this Saturday, October 14. The Moon, the Sun and the Earth are expected to line up perfectly, which you will be easily able to spot across Canada.
"The eclipse happens at one specific time, starting around 15 UTC (11 EDT/8 PDT) on Saturday. However, due to the exact viewing angle of the Sun and Moon in the sky, and our different time zones, the farther east or north an observer is, the later the event will begin, peak, and end during the day," the Weather Network said.
While most Canadians will only see a partial eclipse, those in Montreal will be able to see it start around 12:11 p.m., peak at 1:17 p.m., and end at 2:23 p.m. For those in Quebec City, the partial eclipse will be visible starting around 12:19 p.m., peaking at 1:20 p.m., and ending at 2:21 p.m. Time zones are all Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
