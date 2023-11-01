Montreal Is Getting A Huge Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale This Week & Coats Are $49 Or Less
'Tis the winter jacket season! ❄️
Montreal…it is safe to say that winter has arrived and is here to stay.
With Montreal getting its first official snowfall and single-digit temperatures taking over, it's only a matter of time before we'll be trekking through feet of snow this upcoming winter season.
And with colder days ahead comes the need for a really good winter jacket. For those looking to spruce up their wardrobe, or simply keep as warm as possible this winter without breaking the bank, LJJ Essentials is hosting a two-day winter jacket warehouse sale in Montreal this weekend.
The winter jacket sale will take place on November 3 and 4, 2023, at the Ruby Foo's Hotel at 7655 Boulevard Decarie with loads of offers for men, women and kids.
Although LJJ Essentials coats normally retail for anywhere between $299 to $399, the distributor is offering prices as low as $29.99. Children's winter jackets will go for $29.99, while kids' snowsuits cost $49.99. Adult sample jackets are only $49.99. Additionally, LJJ Essentials is offering an event special where you can score a winter jacket that can sustain temperatures as low as minus 32 degrees Celsius for only $99.99.
With a wide range of styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids, it's recommended that you hurry, because items do tend to sell out rather quickly. LJJ Essentials offers sizes XS to 3XL. Shoppers can expect several big brands to choose from including Columbia, Head, FTX Outerwear, Novelti and many more.
The winter jacket sale begins on Friday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
LJJ Essentials accepts all forms of payment (cash, Interac, credit and Apple Pay).
Happy shopping!
Montreal Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale
When: November 3 and 4, 2023 (Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Where: Ruby Foo's Hotel at 7655 boulevard Decarie
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.