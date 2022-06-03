11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Jump Into June
Start the month off on the right foot!
June is here and that means summer is officially on its way! And if you're looking to celebrate the new month, you'll be happy to know there are tons of things to do in Montreal this weekend.
No matter what you feel like doing, whether it be eating, dancing, or checking out a festival, the city has got something for you to get up to.
Go to Vieux-Port Steakhouse's "Jazz Brunch"
A person holding a drink.
Courtesy of Vieux-Port Steakhouse
When: Starting June 4, 2022
Where: 39, rue Saint-Paul E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: For a $39 table d'hôte plus some much-needed mimosas or Bellinis on a lush terrasse.
Join the Tour La Nuit bike ride
A cyclist throws up a peace hand sign while on a bike.
Maxime Juneau | Courtesy of Vélo Québec
When: June 3 with departures at 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, or 9 p.m.
Where: Park La Fontaine or Maisonneuve Park
Cost: $40 for adults; $10 for 13- to 17-year-olds; $34 for Vélo Québec members; free for anyone under 12.
Why You Should Go: To take part in a bike ride with all kinds of different Montrealers!
Hit up Piknic Électronik
When: Sunday, June 5
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau; 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: To spend your day listening to different DJs and sipping cocktails out of a bucket.
Go plane watching
Where: Parc Jacques-de-Lesseps right off of Côte De Liesse and Halpern in Dorval, QC
Why You Should Go: To have a chill night with your favourite person where you can star gaze and plane gaze all at once.
Check out les premiers vendredis
When: Friday, June 3
Where: Parc Olympique; 4545, ave. Pierre-de Coubertin, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: For all the good vibes, good food and good music you could ever dream of. There are 50 different food trucks to try!
Get a free beavertail
When: Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4
Where: Various BeaverTails locations
- at 136, rue Saint-Paul E. in Old Montreal.
- at Quartier Dix30 in Brossard, 9320, boulevard Leduc
- in Mirabel at 19001, chemin Notre-Dame
- and in Vaudreuil at 3200, boulevard de la Gare.
Why You Should Go: Does one ever really need a reason to get some free food? I don't think so, especially not when it's free beavertails!
Have a fancy evening at the Bridgerton Experience
When: June 3-5, starting times at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m
Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art; 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Cost: Starts at $49
Why You Should Go: You'll get the chance to feel fully immersed into the world of Bridgerton.
Check out Montreal Fringe Festival
When: Until June 19
Where: Various locations in the Plateau
Why You Should Go: To discover all kinds of new artists to add to your playlists! Plus, there are all sorts of unique performances to check out.
Go to La Ronde
When: Saturday, June 4 from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: La Ronde is the perfect spot to spend a day embracing your inner child, between the rides and the cotton candy, you'll get to feel like your younger self again!
See what's up at Festival TransAmériques
When: Until June 9
Where: Various locations around Montreal
Why You Should Go: If you like dance and theatre, the shows happening during Festival TransAmériques are definitely worth going to see!
Hit up Tam-Tams
When: Sunday, June 5
Where: Parc Mont Royal
Why You Should Go: Whenever you don't know what to do with your Sunday during the summer, Tam-Tams is always there.