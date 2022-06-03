Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

things to do in montreal this weekend

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Jump Into June

Start the month off on the right foot!

Contributing Writer
Crowd of people at Montreal's Piknic Électronik. Right: People in costumes at the Bridgerton Experience.

Piknic Électronik Montréal | Facebook, @bridgertonexperience | Instagram

June is here and that means summer is officially on its way! And if you're looking to celebrate the new month, you'll be happy to know there are tons of things to do in Montreal this weekend.

No matter what you feel like doing, whether it be eating, dancing, or checking out a festival, the city has got something for you to get up to.

Go to Vieux-Port Steakhouse's "Jazz Brunch"

A person holding a drink.

Courtesy of Vieux-Port Steakhouse

When: Starting June 4, 2022

Where: 39, rue Saint-Paul E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: For a $39 table d'hôte plus some much-needed mimosas or Bellinis on a lush terrasse.

Join the Tour La Nuit bike ride

A cyclist throws up a peace hand sign while on a bike.

Maxime Juneau | Courtesy of Vélo Québec

When: June 3 with departures at 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, or 9 p.m.

Where: Park La Fontaine or Maisonneuve Park

Cost: $40 for adults; $10 for 13- to 17-year-olds; $34 for Vélo Québec members; free for anyone under 12.

Why You Should Go: To take part in a bike ride with all kinds of different Montrealers!

Hit up Piknic Électronik

When: Sunday, June 5

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau; 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: To spend your day listening to different DJs and sipping cocktails out of a bucket.

Go plane watching

Where: Parc Jacques-de-Lesseps right off of Côte De Liesse and Halpern in Dorval, QC

Why You Should Go: To have a chill night with your favourite person where you can star gaze and plane gaze all at once.

Check out les premiers vendredis

When: Friday, June 3

Where: Parc Olympique; 4545, ave. Pierre-de Coubertin, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: For all the good vibes, good food and good music you could ever dream of. There are 50 different food trucks to try!

Get a free beavertail

When: Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4

Where: Various BeaverTails locations

  • at 136, rue Saint-Paul E. in Old Montreal.
  • at Quartier Dix30 in Brossard, 9320, boulevard Leduc
  • in Mirabel at 19001, chemin Notre-Dame
  • and in Vaudreuil at 3200, boulevard de la Gare.

Why You Should Go: Does one ever really need a reason to get some free food? I don't think so, especially not when it's free beavertails!

Have a fancy evening at the Bridgerton Experience

When: June 3-5, starting times at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m

Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art; 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC

Cost: Starts at $49

Why You Should Go: You'll get the chance to feel fully immersed into the world of Bridgerton.

Check out Montreal Fringe Festival

When: Until June 19

Where: Various locations in the Plateau

Why You Should Go: To discover all kinds of new artists to add to your playlists! Plus, there are all sorts of unique performances to check out.

Go to La Ronde

When: Saturday, June 4 from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: La Ronde is the perfect spot to spend a day embracing your inner child, between the rides and the cotton candy, you'll get to feel like your younger self again!

See what's up at Festival TransAmériques

When: Until June 9

Where: Various locations around Montreal

Why You Should Go: If you like dance and theatre, the shows happening during Festival TransAmériques are definitely worth going to see!

Hit up Tam-Tams

When: Sunday, June 5

Where: Parc Mont Royal

Why You Should Go: Whenever you don't know what to do with your Sunday during the summer, Tam-Tams is always there.

