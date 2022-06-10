Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

what to do in montreal this weekend

10 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend As The City Comes Alive For Summer

It can't come soon enough!

Contributing Writer
MURAL Fest. Right: Person walking on a pedestrianized boulevard Saint-Laurent.

MURAL Fest. Right: Person walking on a pedestrianized boulevard Saint-Laurent.

@muralfestival | Instagram, @shakodimoke | Instagram

Ooooooh BABY! We love weekends in Montreal, but this weekend in particular just feels extra exciting. From old festivals returning, to new restaurants arriving, to other events getting the summer vibes rolling, the city is buzzing.

What's everyone up to this weekend?

Party It Up At MURAL Fest

Price: Free

When: June 9 to 19, 2022

Address: 3527 boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The city's most colourful festival is officially back. See some incredible street art, dance the night away to some tunes and enjoy the excitement of one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer.

Website

Pop By This Outdoor Japanese Food Market

Price: Free to attend!

When:

  • June 10, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m
  • June 11, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • June 12, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Marché des Possibles and Entrepôt 77: 77, rue Bernard E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: YATAI Montreal is here to showcase local shops and restaurants. Try some food from participating Japanese eateries and wander through stalls of local vendors.

Find out more

Check Out The New Frida Kahlo Immersive Exhibit

When: Opens June 10

Address: Arsenal art contemporain; 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Just when you'd hit your limit of immersive exhibits in the city, "Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon" arrived in Montreal to magnify the life and work of one of the most celebrated artists in history.

Find out more

Sip A Drink Aboard The Floating Bar On The Canal

Address: 22, ave. Atwater, Montreal, Q

Why You Need To Go: The floating bar on the Lachine Canal has officially reopened its doors (bulkheads?) for another summer of 5à7s and dinners with a view. Be warned: the boat doesn't take reservations.

Website

Check Out This Rooftop Party

Eventbrite.ca

Price: $25.56 to $30.45

When: June 10, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Address: Rooftop above Carré de Gaspé; 5605 de Gaspé, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: To kickoff the launch of Villagomez & Van Hechter's new single and video, "Love In Miami," the duo is hosting an epic rooftop party to bring the southern Florida vibes to Montreal.

Facebook event

Grab A Drink At Jardins Gamelin

When: Until October 2

Address: Place Émilie-Gamelin, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: One of Montreal's hottest terrasses is back for the season with a bar, music and a dance floor so you can get movin' and groovin' as we head into what's sure to be an amazing summer. Be sure to check out the program of events, which includes themed nights and quiz games.

Find out more

Go On A Romantic Date

Address: In and around Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Love is in the air this summer and whether that's with your S.O., your best friend or just yourself, discover how and why Montreal is Canada's most romantic city (at least as far as we're concerned).

Find out more

Discover Time Out After Dark

Courtesy fo Time Out Market Montréal

When: Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (last call at 12:30 a.m.)

Address: Montreal Eaton Centre, 705, rue Saint-Catherine O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The Eaton Centre's gourmet food hall is about to get a little darker. Time Out After Dark will now be open later to keep the fun going past the kids' bedtime. You can enjoy $8 cocktails from Quebec distilleries, $3 shots, arcade games and DJs to keep the music pumping all the way to last call.

Website

See A Show At Fringe Fest

Price: Prices vary depending on show

When: Until June 19

Address: See website for venues

Why You Need To Go: Fringe Fest features a wide variety of shows, from plays to musical performances, to all types of live performances. Many tickets are under $20.

Website

Try This New Plant-Based Italian Spot In Saint-Henri

Address: 3580, rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This plant-based osteria has gorgeous decor, an equally gorgeous menu, a stellar wine list, and a terrasse. What more could you ask for?

Find out more

