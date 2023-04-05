This Quebec Chalet Won 'Guest House Of The Year' In A Worldwide Ranking (PHOTOS)
Each room comes with a gourmet four-course brunch.
A bed and breakfast near Québec City has been crowned Canada's guest house of 2023. La Maison de l’île d’Orléan boasts breathtaking views, top-notch brunch and historic charm, earning high praise and top ranking from this year's Travel & Hospitality Awards.
Judges were impressed with the chalet's prime location, only a half-hour from Quebec's bustling capital, also praising its amenities and delectable cuisine.
The boutique hotel features spacious, sun-drenched rooms with antique furnishings and modern features, such as a smart TV and mechanized bed. The property overlooks the Saint Lawrence River, so guests are treated to stunning natural vistas and ample sunlight during their stay.
A sun-drenched room with a Queen-sized cast iron bed and shabby chic decor. Courtesy of La Maison de l'Ile d'Orléans
Each room comes with a daily four-course gourmet brunch that's included with the price (rates start at $200 per night). Resident chef Yves prepares each dish on-site using local ingredients. The menu is inspired by Michelin-star restaurants and changes seasonally, with highlights such as the "Lemuel Benedict" of Waldorf Astoria fame and "The VIP" Florentine egg from Le Jules Verne in Paris.
In addition to hearty meals, guests at La Maison de l'île d'Orléans have plenty to keep them occupied during a stay. The island is known for its natural beauty, which guests can explore by hiking, biking or taking a scenic drive. There are also nearby wineries and cideries that offer tastings and tours, as well as artisanal food producers in town.
View of the pool and the river from the guest house.Courtesy of La Maison de l'Ile d'Orléans
For those looking to relax and unwind, La Maison de l'île d'Orléans has plenty to offer. The gardens surrounding the property offer a peaceful oasis, and guests can sit and read a book by the heated outdoor pool or simply soak up the sunshine.
If you're looking for a summer escape, you can already book your stay for when the house reopens on May 12.