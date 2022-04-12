5 Montreal Bakeries With Mini Eggs Easter Treats For All You Mini-Eggheads
From Mini Eggs cannolis to Mini Eggs bread and donuts, Montreal has got it all!
April marks the month of sweet indulgence into the creamy world of chocolate. And in that world, Mini Eggs reign supreme. This is exactly why we made a list of Montreal bakeries where you can find desserts filled with these little colourful eggs to properly celebrate the Easter season (or just, you know, the weekend).
Since Easter is around the corner, you're going to want to make sure to order ASAP because you know these spots are going to be hopping (like the Easter Bunny) from now until next Monday.
Café Rose – Crèmes, Café & Amour
Address: 26, rue Gounod, Montreal, QC
Dessert: Mini Eggs cannoli
Café Rose's Mini Eggs cannoli is the perfect combination of the divine Italian pastry and everyone's favourite Easter treat put together into one!
The Cookie Twins
Address: Order online
Dessert: Mini Eggs cookie
It doesn't matter whether you're celebrating Easter or going on like its just another day in the calendar, these colourful, ooey-gooey cookies are sure to hit the sweet spot no matter what kind of day you're having.
Gaufres&Glaces
Address: Multiple locations in Montreal
Dessert: Mini Egg and Creme Egg waffles and milkshakes
Anyone looking for a little sugar boost this weekend should head over to try the spot's decadent Easter menu. We promise that your sweet tooth won't be disappointed.
Bread Pitt Bakery
Address: Order online for delivery in Laval and Greater Montreal areas
Dessert: Mini Eggs bread
You've definitely heard of Mini Eggs cookies or donuts, but have you ever heard of Mini Eggs bread? It's an absolute must-try. Note that a 24 to 48-hour notice is required for all orders, so make sure to plan ahead!
Tim Hortons
Address: Various locations in Montreal
Dessert: Mini Eggs donut
When it doubt, Tim Hortons drive-thru it out! If you're on the hunt for last minute treats to bring to your family dinner this Easter weekend, you can stop by a Tims to pick up a box of its Easter Nest Dream donuts, which are topped with Hershie's Eggies and will only be on the shelves until April 18.