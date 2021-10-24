Eat and Drink

6 Montreal Restaurants To Bring A Date Who's Obsessed With Cheese

Since the way to someone's heart is through their stomach!

@labelleetlaboeuf | Instagram, @burgerbarcrescent | Instagram

Deciding where to go on a date can be tricky at times, but thanks to the long list Montreal restaurants, we've got plenty of options in the city.

And if your date is a major cheese lover, they're guaranteed to love these spots.

Alto

Address: 3469, ave. Parc, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: For plates that have cheese oozing out of them.

Burger Bar

Address: 1465, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Just because it's called the Burger Bar doesn't mean this spot doesn't make a mean mac n' cheese.

Slice and Soda

Address: 201, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC, 1645, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC & 3845, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Everyone enjoys a good pizza date — especially cheese lovers.

Taverne Gaspar

Address: 89, rue de la Commune E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This super cozy tavern in Old Montreal makes a delicious poutine that anyone who loves cheese will surely drool over.

La Belle et La Boeuf

Address: 1620, rue Sainte-Catherine, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: To indulge in some mac n' cheese burger goodness with your date.

La Casina

Address: 5314, ave. Park, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This tasty pasta joint has all kinds of dishes with cheese. And don't even get us started on how delicious the burrata is.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

