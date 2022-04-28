Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

things to do in montreal this weekend

9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Sashay Into May

Do you know what Sunday is? IT'S GONNA BE MAY! 🎶

Contributing Writer
A crowd at Riverside Bar in Montreal, Quebec. Right: Van Gogh Exhibit Oasis Immersion Montreal.

@riversidemtl | Instagram, @sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
True

A new Montreal weekend is almost here, but this isn't just any ordinary weekend... Do you know what's happening this Sunday?

It's Gonna Be MAAAYYY. And while your *NSYNC throwbacks may now be on repeat, this weekend is all about living in the NOW with so much to see and do all over the city.

Check out these must-try things to do this weekend in Montreal.

Check Out The New Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit At OASIS

Price: $32 Adults, $26 Students

Address: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 301 rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC

(Entrance at the corner of rue Saint-Antoine and Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle)

Why You Need To Go: Doesn't it feel like Van Gogh's works totally come to life when you look at them? Well, now they do... seriously. The highly anticipated exhibit dedicated to the world-famous painter is finally here. Get a total sensory experience from one of the coolest immersive installations in the city.

Have The Time Of Your Life At This Burlesque Show

Price: $64.75+

When: April 29-30

Address: Studio TD, 305, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Fabulous, fierce and fun. That's what you can expect from this drag burlesque spectacular that celebrates inclusivity and love where everyone's welcome. With a roster of over 25 artists from around the world, you know you're in for a show.

Let Your Inner Kid Out At This BYOB Arcade

Price: $500 for two-hour blocks or $1250 for the whole evening from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

When: Check the booking calendar for available dates

Address: 6560, ave. de l'Esplanade #020, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Arcade Mile-X Arcade is a new retro arcade that you can rent out for a night of fun with you and your friends. The arcade provides the games and good vibes... All you have to provide is the drinks.

Snap A Shot At This New Selfie Studio

Price: $25 for one hour until May 1, $50 for two hours; private rentals start at $300 for five guests up to one hour.

When: Opens May 30

Address: Le Chateau St-Ambroise, 4020 rue St-Ambroise, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If your feed is in need of a little something new, head over to this selfie studio with gorgeous sets to resemble a vintage motel with Montreal memorabilia. Designed by three photographers, you can be sure you'll grab THE photo.

Get Your Zumba On For A Good Cause

When: April 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 4529, rue Clark, Suite #003, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Zumba Dancing for a Cause Charity is on this Saturday to raise money for children affected by the war in Ukraine. Organized by Anna Naumov, who will be representing Montreal in the Miss Universe Canada contest later this year, and led by fitness instructor Victor Flores, you can feel good moving your body and feel good about giving back to those in need.

Grab Some Poutine At Le Grand PoutineFest

When:

Thursday, April 28 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday, April 29 12 p.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday, April 30 12 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday, May 1 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Address: Place Vertu, near Meuble RD, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Le Grand PoutineFest is making its grand return this weekend at Place Vertu. Making its way around this summer, you can follow the tour and pick up some poutine from some of the most inventive and creative food trucks out there.

See Lil Waterboi Live

Price: $12

When: May 1 at 7 p.m.

Address: Turbo Haüs, 2040, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Lil Waterboi has been on tour with Bahay Collective, a studio and creative agency dedicated to highlighting BIPOC talent in the city, with the final stop right here in Montreal. You can see singles like City Bleus dropping later this month.

Grab A Drink At Riverside

When: April 29

Address: 5020, rue St Ambroise, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Terrasse season is slowly but surely making its way back to the city with all of your favourite spots reopening for what's sure to be another summer of drinks, bites and hanging with friends. Riverside officially opens its terrasse this Friday with the indoor bar opening on May 13 after two long years.

Check Out The Newly Opened Insectatarium

Price:

$17 for Quebec residents over 18
$22 for non-resident adults
$13 for Quebec students with a valid ID

Address: 4581, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: After being closed for renovations, the Insectarium has finally reopened its doors, breathing new life back into the city just in time for spring. Discover the incredible exhibits and the renovations, like a magical underground labyrinth.

