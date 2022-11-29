This Montreal Vegan Restaurant Is Hosting A Michelin-Star Chef In December
You'll have two days to try his gourmet five-course meal.
Montreal restaurants may not have any Michelin stars but that doesn't detract from the local foodie scene. In fact, it can often attract chefs who've been recognized with the award.
On December 11 and 12, you'll be able to get a meal at Le Tendresse in the Village that's prepped by the executive chef of Vancouver's Nightshade — the first vegan restaurant in Canada to be awarded a Michelin star. The award is the hallmark of fine dining, high-quality ingredients and top-tier presentation.
The special five-course meal will begin with chickpea falafel and cashew-based raita, edamame and pepper tartare with lentil crackers, and arancini with togarashi (seven-flavour chili flakes).
That's followed by beets marinated in a sweet onion-based vinaigrette, a pumpkin curry soup, and a pithivier (fully-covered pie) filled with sauteéd mushroom duxelles and celery stuffing.
A dessert of chocolate and parsnip purée, coconut sorbet and eggnog mousse tops of the whole experience.
The full meal costs $75 per person. Adding on a wine pairing costs an additional $35.
You'll have to reserve your spot (limited from two to four people at a time) at bistrotendresse.com. You can pick your preferred day and time slot (either 5:30 or 8:30 p.m.). You'll also need to provide a credit card number, in case of late cancellations or a no-show.
You can cancel up to 48 hours before your scheduled meal, otherwise, you'll be charged $50 per person.
Bon app!
Le Tendresse Pop-Up
When: December 11 & 12
Where: 1259 rue Ste-Catherine Est
