Things To Do
things to do in montreal this weekend

9 Things To Do In Montreal Right Now That Don't Break Any Rules

No need to stay in bed all day!

Alanna Moore | MTL Blog, @st.henri.books | Instagram

It may feel like all we can do is hang out in our beds all day long with the myriad new measures the Government of Quebec has put in place, but don't be fooled!

There are still all kinds of things to do in Montreal right now that don't subject you to any type of fine — so long as you're home before 10 p.m., when curfew begins.

Go to a museum

Where: Several locations across the city

Why You Should Go: It's one of the few indoor activities that are still allowed during the latest wave of restrictions. Make sure to book your ticket in advance!

Find a museum near you

Grab your sled and find a snow hill

Where: Check out these spots

Why You Should Go: There's no better way to make yourself feel like a joyful child again than by gliding down mountains of snow.

Find a hill near you

Check out the Barbie Expo

Where: Cours Mont-Royal, 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Barbies aren't just for kids! This exhibition has all kinds of unique dolls from different eras and countries to admire. And did we mention that it's free?

Website

Wander through a bookstore

Where: Librairie Saint Henri Books, Indigo, Argo Bookshop, etc.

Why You Should Go: To buy yourself a new book to keep you occupied during curfew hours! Retail stores remain open at 50% capacity under new restrictions, but keep in mind that they'll be closed on the first three Sundays of January.

These ones even deliver

Go skating

Where: There are tons of rinks in Montreal to choose from

Why You Need To Go: If you already know how to skate, you know how fun it can be. If you don't yet know how to, 2022 is the perfect year to learn!

Find a rink near you

Check out murals around the city

Where: All across the city

Why You Should Go: Montreal is blessed to have art on almost every corner, so what better way to show your favourite city so appreciation than going around exploring it all?

Check out these ones

Visit Parc Jean-Drapeau

Where: 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Thanks to its winter program, there's all kinds of stuff to do at Parc Jean-Drapeau this winter, from skating to snowshoeing.

Website

Hike up Mount Royal in the snow

Where: Mount Royal Lookout, 1576, voie Camillien-Houde, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: To see the city skyline, which looks even prettier when the top of every building is filled with snow.

Website

Try cross-country skiing

Where: Any parks with paths in the city

Why You Should Go: For anyone who's been craving some fresh air and a little exercise, cross-country skiing is a great way to get both.

Find a trail near you

Stroll through Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day

Where: 20099, boul. Gouin O., Pierrefonds, QC

Why You Should Go: This park is the perfect spot to get a little peace and quiet in Montreal.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

