9 Things To Do In Montreal Right Now That Don't Break Any Rules
No need to stay in bed all day!
It may feel like all we can do is hang out in our beds all day long with the myriad new measures the Government of Quebec has put in place, but don't be fooled!
There are still all kinds of things to do in Montreal right now that don't subject you to any type of fine — so long as you're home before 10 p.m., when curfew begins.
Go to a museum
Where: Several locations across the city
Why You Should Go: It's one of the few indoor activities that are still allowed during the latest wave of restrictions. Make sure to book your ticket in advance!
Grab your sled and find a snow hill
Where: Check out these spots
Why You Should Go: There's no better way to make yourself feel like a joyful child again than by gliding down mountains of snow.
Check out the Barbie Expo
Where: Cours Mont-Royal, 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Barbies aren't just for kids! This exhibition has all kinds of unique dolls from different eras and countries to admire. And did we mention that it's free?
Wander through a bookstore
Where: Librairie Saint Henri Books, Indigo, Argo Bookshop, etc.
Why You Should Go: To buy yourself a new book to keep you occupied during curfew hours! Retail stores remain open at 50% capacity under new restrictions, but keep in mind that they'll be closed on the first three Sundays of January.
Go skating
Where: There are tons of rinks in Montreal to choose from
Why You Need To Go: If you already know how to skate, you know how fun it can be. If you don't yet know how to, 2022 is the perfect year to learn!
Check out murals around the city
Where: All across the city
Why You Should Go: Montreal is blessed to have art on almost every corner, so what better way to show your favourite city so appreciation than going around exploring it all?
Visit Parc Jean-Drapeau
Where: 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Thanks to its winter program, there's all kinds of stuff to do at Parc Jean-Drapeau this winter, from skating to snowshoeing.
Hike up Mount Royal in the snow
Where: Mount Royal Lookout, 1576, voie Camillien-Houde, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: To see the city skyline, which looks even prettier when the top of every building is filled with snow.
Try cross-country skiing
Where: Any parks with paths in the city
Why You Should Go: For anyone who's been craving some fresh air and a little exercise, cross-country skiing is a great way to get both.
Stroll through Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park
When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day
Where: 20099, boul. Gouin O., Pierrefonds, QC
Why You Should Go: This park is the perfect spot to get a little peace and quiet in Montreal.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.