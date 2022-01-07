Trending Topics

Things To Do
9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend To Cheer Up & Feel Better About The World

We could all use a pick-me-up right about now!

Between curfew, shuttered restaurant dining rooms, the first week back after the holidays and the overall January blahs, it's been a tough week and Montrealers could really use a weekend filled with fun things to do right about now.

Luckily, the weekend is here! And there are still some activities we can partake in for the pick-me-up we so desperately need.

Order Takeout While Supporting Local

Why You Need To Go: Restaurants also need a pick-me-up right now. If you order takeout or delivery, not only do you support local eateries during a tough time, but you get to enjoy delicious food while you do it!

Tube Or Sled At This Massive Park With 80-Metre Drops

Price: Daily tickets for adults start at $26 for two hours of regular tubing

When: Monday to Thursday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Les Glissades des pays d'en haut, 440, ch. Avila, Piedmont, QC

Why You Need To Go: Feel the wind in your hair and satisfy your need for speed, while totally embracing winter.

Glide Away Your Winter Blues

Price: Free!

Address: Skating rinks throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Restrictions or not, skating outside is a definite must for winter in Montreal.

Light Up Your Life With 'Luminothérapie'

Price: Free!

When: Until February 27, 2022

Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Exactly as it sounds, this annual light installment in Quartier des Spectacles is the light therapy we all need to get through these dreary months.

Try Cake From One Of Montreal's Vending Machines

Address: Place Montreal Trust, Montreal Eaton Centre, CF Fairview Pointe-Claire, Galeries d'Anjou

Why You Need To Go: Nothing can cheer you up quite like a slice of cake from the Cake Boss, himself.

Find The Champagne Vending Machine & Pop Bubbly

Address: W Hotel, 901, rue du Square-Victoria, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Find something to celebrate as you wash down vending machine cake with vending machine champagne.

See What's Happening At Parc Jean-Drapeau

Address: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Think this beautiful park is only for the summer? Think again! From cross country skiing to fat biking, there's a whole slew of winter activities you can do.

Experience The Imagine Monet Exhibit

Price: Starting at $27 for adults

When: Until February 27, 2022

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Immerse yourself in the beauty of Monet's famous works.

Explore An Outdoor Garden

Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Plants and flowers have been known to brighten even the gloomiest of days. Although Espace pour la vie had to close its museums due to government restrictions, the Botanical Garden's outdoor gardens remain open. Can't handle the cold? Lufa Farms offers free virtual tours of its Ahuntsic rooftop greenhouse each week.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

