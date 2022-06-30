9 Things To Do In Montreal To Stay In Long Weekend Mode
Here's to ANOTHER long weekend! 😎
What's better than a long weekend? Back-to-back long weekends!
With so much going on in Montreal this summer, what better way to take advantage of yet another long weekend than with an array of festivities that will certainly make it one to remember.
From countless art galleries to get lost in, restaurants to stuff your face at, or fireworks to revel in, here are loads of things to do in Montreal this weekend.
Watch The Fireworks At L'International des Feux Loto-Québec
When: June 25, July 2, 9, 13, 16, 20, 27, Aug 3 and 6, 2022
Address: La Ronde, 22, chem. Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says a long weekend quite like fireworks, but you can enjoy them almost every weekend this summer at La Ronde. Back after a two-year break, the festival is back to brightening the Montreal skies once again.
Listen To Some Phenomenal Talent At Montreal Jazz Fest
When: June 30 to July 9
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Festivals are a way of being in Montreal, but none as iconic as the Montreal Jazz Festival, where 3,000 performers from over 30 countries will bring music and life to the city's most exciting neighbourhood. Celebrating its 42nd edition, the annual event is sure to be as spectacular as ever.
Try This New Peruvian-Japanese Spot
Address: 1577, ave. Laurier E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: NIKKEI MTL is the latest addition to Montreal's vibrant and eclectic food scene. Highlighting its namesake cuisine, the restaurant offers a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine in a gorgeously sleek setting.
See Some Street Art During Mtl en Arts
When: June 29 to July 3
Address: rue Ste. Catherine E between Saint-Hubert and Papineau, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: 160 artists will bring some colour to our already vibrant city with exhibitions and displays of all disciplines. You can walk around and simply admire the works, or you can check out the lineup of activities, including interactive performances, live painting and kids' activities for any budding artists out there.
Check Out One Of The Newest Murals To Join Montreal's Impressive Collection
Address: 1410, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A new mural has been revealed to join the many great works in the city, especially downtown. This one is dedicated to Parasuco, a Montreal-based apparel company, celebrating its 46th (or 45+1 as Parasuco puts it) year in business by helping to keep Montrealers as stylish as we are.
Discover The Frida Kahlo Immersive Exhibit
Price: $40+ for adults, $33+ for students
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Sometimes you just need something a little more chilled out on the long weekend, which is exactly where Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon comes in. The experience is dedicated to the famed Mexican artist in a one-of-a-kind exhibit that highlights her life, her legacy and her work from top to bottom... literally.
Catch The Carifiesta Parade
When: July 2, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: Along rue Ste. Catherine from Guy to Phillips Square
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate Caribbean culture and tradition at this bright and colourful parade. A tradition that spans from Miami to New York, to Toronto, to Montreal, see the grandiose floats, also known as "mas bands,” make their way through the heart of downtown to honour this incredible region of the world.
Wander Through A National Park Or Historic Site
Price: Free!
When: July 1
Address: Throughout Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Certain national parks and historic sites are offering free admission on July 1 to kick start the long weekend with some fun. Here in Quebec, we are home to three national parks and 24 historic sites for you to discover.
Check Out Old Montreal's New Terrasse
Address: 2, rue de la Commune O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Raise a glass to long weekends in our favourite city at La Cantine from Aire Commune. You can enjoy beautiful views of Old Montreal and the canal with drinks and bites from a gourmet menu.