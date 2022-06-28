You Can Take $6 'Bike Shuttles' From Montreal To Cycling Paths Across The River This Summer
Think of the views!
The borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles is partnering with the suburbs of Repentigny and Varennes to offer "bike shuttles" across the river this summer. The annual program allows cyclists to explore parks and bike paths at the tip of Montreal Island and on the North and South Shores.
The shuttle boats will make five trips daily between the Antoine-Beaudry house in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, the Parc de la Commune in Varennes and the Parc Saint-Laurent in Repentigny.
A single trip from one municipality to another is $6 for customers age 13 and over — so $18 for a trip to all three municipalities.
In a press release, the mayors of the three jurisdictions touted their local recreational and cultural offerings, including dozens of kilometres of cycling trails, riverside parks, a beach, summer art installations and public events.
"The success of the Fleuve à vélo shuttles, year after year, shows just how much this initiative is appreciated by our citizens," Varennes Mayor Martin Damphousse said in the release.
"In addition to avoiding traffic congestion from one city to another, you can discover the splendour of the Saint Lawrence and the riverbanks of our three municipalities. From our bicycle path that runs along the Parc de la Commune, you will have an incredible view of the built heritage of our magnificent city, which is celebrating its 350th anniversary this year."
In Repentigny, Mayor Nicolas Dufour said, "visitors will find themselves — as soon as they get off the boat — close to the beach park, the picturesque Île Lebel, the lively downtown area and the Espace culturel with the Théâtre Alphonse-Desjardins and the Centre d'art Diane-Dufresne. You can also take part in a multitude of festive, sporting and cultural activities throughout the summer."
The shuttles, run by the company Navark, will be available Monday to Friday between June 27 and August 26 and on weekends and holidays in September.
You can book tickets on the Navark website.
