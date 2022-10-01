A Boozy Halloween Pop-Up Bar Has Arrived In Montreal With Spooky Cocktails & Wicked Music
Black Lagoon was named Best Pop-Up Bar by Canada’s 100 Best.
The countdown to Halloween has officially begun and if you're already in the mood for some spooky and boozy hangouts with your crew — then Montreal's 132 Bar Vintage is your go-to place.
After a successful preview back in August, the award-winning Black Lagoon pop-up bar will be taking over the refined saloon in Ahuntsic for the whole month of October and you can expect an immersive 5 à 7 in a "creepy-as-hell" atmosphere.
You'll be sipping on bloody and black cocktails in a wickedly scary space inspired by goth culture and classic horror. Guests will be able to dance the night away all while being immersed in a dark dungeon filled with skulls and coffins.
MTL Blog got a sneak peek during the pop-up bar preview this summer so you can get an idea of what to expect. The music will be diversified including tunes from hardcore punk, and metal, to pop and classic rock — this way this nightmarish experience has a lil something for everyone. If you want full access to the playlist, feel free to check it out here.
On the drink menu, you'll find the Screaming Banshee for gin lovers, Lilith’s Cup if you're into Aperol, or the Hellraiserif you're craving something spicy.
The first Black Lagoon event took place in a trendy location in Toronto back in October 2021 and there are now nine pop-ups in the series, including events in Los Angeles and Portland.
“We want this to be a space for the weird, for the misfits and the goths,” Black Lagoon creator Erin Hayes said. “We just want to let people have fun and experience true freedom from judgment.”
Montreal's Black Lagoon Pop Up
Where: 132 Bar Vintage — 132 Rue Fleury O., Montréal, QC
When: October 1 to 31, 2022