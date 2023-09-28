2 Montreal Restaurants Are Hosting An Asian-Caribbean Fusion BBQ Pop-Up This Weekend
Who's hungry? 😍
While it may no longer be summer in Montreal, our restaurant scene is still bringing the heat. Kamúy Restaurant and Dobe & Andy are collaborating this upcoming weekend for the ultimate BBQ pop-up experience.
Kamúy Restaurant, located in the heart of Montreal's Place des Arts, is hosting Chinatown fave Doby & Andy for one day only on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The event begins at 1 p.m. and will end when the food sells out.
Kamúy is known for its Pan-Caribbean cuisine spearheaded by Chef Paul Toussaint and standout dishes such as the smoked pork ribs, the signature Paul Toussaint jerk chicken, Kamúy jambalaya, and a mean vegetarian curry.
Dobe & Andy has become a staple eatery across Montreal, offering up unforgettable dishes such as classic duck on rice, char siu, short ribs with wet sauce, and crispy pork ribs, to name a few.
The two Montreal restaurants will be coming together to create the ultimate fusion of Caribbean and Asian flavours for your delight. The chefs behind both iconic Montreal restaurants will be barbecuing on Kamúy's large outdoor terrasse and offering tasting platters for two, which will be served both inside and outside — because terrasse season isn't over just yet in Montreal.
The menu for the one-day pop-up BBQ includes a tasting platter for two made up of Hong Kong roasted duck, char siu pork, jerk chicken, grilled fish, Hong Kong duck rice, rice and peas, and an Asian cabbage.
The platter is $120 for two people and proceeds of that will be donated to the KANPE Foundation and Welcome Hall Mission.
While the event is mainly about the food, guests will also be able to enjoy live music from DJ Akantu and DJ Chops Wunda, this way you can get down while chowing down.
So, who's hungry?
Kamúy x Dobe & Andy Pop-Up BBQ
Cost: $120 for each platter (serves two)
When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 (1 p.m. until sold out)
Where: Kamúy Restaurant — 1485 rue Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.