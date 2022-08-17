We Got A Sneak Peek At A Creepy Gothic Pop-Up Bar Coming To Montreal This October (PHOTOS)
There are custom drinks, moody music and scary surprises in store.
Halfway through August and we’re one step closer to this Halloween-inspired pop-up bar experience coming to Montreal in October. Black Lagoon, co-created by Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes, won the honour of being named Canada’s Best Pop-Up Bar by Canada’s 100 Best.
One judge even called it “the best pop-up bar in Canada’s history.” If that doesn’t get you excited, take a look at the preview event, hosted Tuesday, August 16 at 132 Bar Vintage.
The bar at 132 Bar Vintage, decorated for the preview.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
The bar was decorated with a lightly spooky touch, with the back of the bar covered in cobwebs, spiders, and even a little ouija board. According to Kelsey Ramage, this is all just a hint of the immersive creepfest to come. The October edition will feature weeks of prep, she told MTL Blog.
One big prop not present at the preview was a backlit "stand-up coffin," which we can expect to see at the full event this fall.
Two of the drinks on offer in custom cups: the Screaming Banshee and the Haunted Diver.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
132 Bar Vintage also plans to have a special surprise hidden in what they call "the cage" -- an area near the bar that opens up to reveal... well, we'll have to see in October. There will be even more smoke machines, too -- Ramage says it'll be "a lot more immersive" than the preview.
The front half of 132 Bar Vintage, filled with moody smoke.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
There's going to be "way more of a witchy vibe," Ramage told MTL Blog. It reminds her of the Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor, known for its campy combinations of neon lights and smoky, swampy vibes. Ramage is excited for the response from Montreal's thriving goth, gothic and goth-ish communities, too.
"The people that live here are wonderfully weird," she said, with a healthy dose of admiration.
The "cage" at 132 Bar Vintage -- these shelves open like a door to reveal a hidden area.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
"This is probably one of the cities I'm most excited for," Ramage revealed, adding that she loves Montreal. The staff of the pop-up are as excited as she is, planning themed costumes for each night of the event's run. The pop-up has a bespoke menu and will feature custom-made glassware to complement each cocktail's unique colour and theme.
A creepy guy hanging out at the bar.Aashia Bose | @aashxa
Her favourite? Lillith's Cup, a bright orange concoction that will come "glittery as f*ck" in October, according to Ramage. The drink, a rum and passionfruit mixture, is only one of six unique cocktails on offer. The dates for the real deal pop-up haven't been released yet, so stay tuned on Black Lagoon's social media — and catch us there this fall!