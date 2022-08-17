Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
bar montreal

We Got A Sneak Peek At A Creepy Gothic Pop-Up Bar Coming To Montreal This October (PHOTOS)

There are custom drinks, moody music and scary surprises in store.

Staff Writer
The spooky front half of 132 Bar Vintage. Right, someone enjoys a drink at the Black Lagoon pop-up preview.

The spooky front half of 132 Bar Vintage. Right, someone enjoys a drink at the Black Lagoon pop-up preview.

Aashia Bose | @aashxa, Willa Holt | MTL Blog

Halfway through August and we’re one step closer to this Halloween-inspired pop-up bar experience coming to Montreal in October. Black Lagoon, co-created by Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes, won the honour of being named Canada’s Best Pop-Up Bar by Canada’s 100 Best.

One judge even called it “the best pop-up bar in Canada’s history.” If that doesn’t get you excited, take a look at the preview event, hosted Tuesday, August 16 at 132 Bar Vintage.

The bar at 132 Bar Vintage, decorated for the preview.The bar at 132 Bar Vintage, decorated for the preview.Aashia Bose | @aashxa

The bar was decorated with a lightly spooky touch, with the back of the bar covered in cobwebs, spiders, and even a little ouija board. According to Kelsey Ramage, this is all just a hint of the immersive creepfest to come. The October edition will feature weeks of prep, she told MTL Blog.

One big prop not present at the preview was a backlit "stand-up coffin," which we can expect to see at the full event this fall.

Two of the drinks on offer in custom cups: the Screaming Banshee and the Haunted Diver.Two of the drinks on offer in custom cups: the Screaming Banshee and the Haunted Diver.Aashia Bose | @aashxa

132 Bar Vintage also plans to have a special surprise hidden in what they call "the cage" -- an area near the bar that opens up to reveal... well, we'll have to see in October. There will be even more smoke machines, too -- Ramage says it'll be "a lot more immersive" than the preview.

The front half of 132 Bar Vintage, filled with moody smoke.The front half of 132 Bar Vintage, filled with moody smoke.Aashia Bose | @aashxa

There's going to be "way more of a witchy vibe," Ramage told MTL Blog. It reminds her of the Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor, known for its campy combinations of neon lights and smoky, swampy vibes. Ramage is excited for the response from Montreal's thriving goth, gothic and goth-ish communities, too.

"The people that live here are wonderfully weird," she said, with a healthy dose of admiration.

The "cage" at 132 Bar Vintage -- these shelves open like a door to reveal a hidden space.The "cage" at 132 Bar Vintage -- these shelves open like a door to reveal a hidden area.Willa Holt | MTL Blog

"This is probably one of the cities I'm most excited for," Ramage revealed, adding that she loves Montreal. The staff of the pop-up are as excited as she is, planning themed costumes for each night of the event's run. The pop-up has a bespoke menu and will feature custom-made glassware to complement each cocktail's unique colour and theme.

A creepy guy hanging out at the bar.A creepy guy hanging out at the bar.Aashia Bose | @aashxa

Her favourite? Lillith's Cup, a bright orange concoction that will come "glittery as f*ck" in October, according to Ramage. The drink, a rum and passionfruit mixture, is only one of six unique cocktails on offer. The dates for the real deal pop-up haven't been released yet, so stay tuned on Black Lagoon's social media — and catch us there this fall!

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...