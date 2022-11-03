11 Things To Do In Montreal For Maybe The Last Warm Weekend Of The Year
Concerts, food, exhibitions, parties, karaoke and more! 🤩
We're gonna get lucky. For the first weekend of November, Montrealers might bless with unusually warm weather as temps are expected to rise above the 20-degree Celsius mark.
In view of the icy cold season ahead of us, let's welcome the new month with open arms and get off the couch because we all know this summer weather throwback won't last long.
Once again, the city has a great variety of activities so you can make the most of your free time this weekend. Whether you're looking for a big party, great food deals, or a culture fix, you'll find what you need on the island.
So, where will you go?
Go To A Super Mario Galaxy Concert
Cost: $41
When: November 5 at 7.30 p.m.
Where: Salle Marguerite-Bourgeoys, 1750, rue Sauriol E.
Why You Should Go: Montreal's Orchestre à Vents des Musiques de Films (OVMF) will pay tribute to the two Super Mario Galaxy video games. Fans can spend a nostalgic musical evening listening to classical versions of the games' soundtracks.
Stop By The Psychedelic Pink Floyd Exhibition
Cost: $27.83+ (Tuesday to Wednesday); $36.53+ (Thursday to Friday); $45.23+ (Saturday to Sunday)
When: November 4 to December 31, 2022
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William
Why You Should Go: The Arsenal Contemporary Art gallery is opening the doors of its immersive Pink Floyd exhibition this weekend! Montreal is the only city in Canada to host this exhibit with over 350 artifacts from the legendary rock band.
Watch An Elegant Circus Cabaret
Cost: General admission (standing up) is $34,35. Seats start at $43.86.
When: November 4 and 5, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Le Monastère, 1439, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Why You Should Go: Le Monastère is back with a series of circus cabarets this fall. You can spend one evening watching a dozen artists doing what they do best, including contortion, aerial rope, and singing. There will also be a bar and a DJ booth inside.
Celebrate Diwali Night
Cost: General Admission is $32.84
When: November 5, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Karina's Club Lounge, 1455, rue Crescent
Why You Should Go: You can "dress to impress" and celebrate an ancestral Indian tradition at this event with DJs.
Dance The Night Away At Montreal SAT
Cost: $54.55 per person
When: November 5, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Montreal SA, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: This electric show hosted by ÎleSoniq at Montreal's SAT will feature french DJ Tchami and Gaba. If you're looking for a big party this weekend, this should do the trick.
Watch A Francophone Film At Cinemania
Cost: General admission for one film is $13.50. Six-movie pass is $69.
When: November 2 to 13
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Why You Should Go: This annual festival features a vast selection of nearly 100 francophone films. This time around, the country of honour is Luxembourg!
Attend Karaoke Nights At The Cobra Tavern
Cost: Free to attend
When: November 4 and 5 from 10 p.m.
Where: Taverne Cobra, 6584, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: You can sing your heart out with your friends and grab some boozy drinks at this bar in Little Italy. Friday evening should be a good one if you're into grunge music.
Listen To Some Live Rock Shows At Cabaret Berlin
Cost: $10 at the door
When: November 4 from 9 p.m.
Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Should Go: Montreal bands AN_NA and La Mécanique will perform live, followed by a dance party with DJ Davidé.
Immerse Yourself In The Creative World of Van Gogh
Cost: General admission is $32.19
When: Every day until January 8 (except Mondays and Tuesdays).
Where: OASIS, Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Why You Should Go: This popular exhibit celebrating the Dutch post-impressionist artist has been extended to January 8 and it's the perfect artsy activity when the rain shows up in Montreal.
Stuff Yourself At MTLàTAble
Cost: $35, $45, $55, and $75.
When: November 3 to 13.
Where: Several locations across the city.
Why You Should Go: Montreal's restaurant week is finally here! This time around, MTLàTable features over 100 popular restaurants that have table d’hôte dinner menus at great fixed prices. You can take a pick in this list of eateries with cheap menus or spoil yourself at one of Canada's best restaurants. The choice is yours!
Discover The Artworks Of Basquiat At The MBAM
Cost: $16 for 21 to 30-year-olds. $24 if you're 31 or older. Free if you are 20 years old or younger.
When: From October 15, 2022, to February 19, 2023
Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, 1380, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Should Go: This multidisciplinary exhibition explores Jean-Michel Basquiat's relationship with music and the way it impacted his artworks. If you love the neo-expressionism movement, this one is for you.