A Free Legal Clinic Is Coming To The Montreal Metro So You Can Get Help With Your Legal Woes
It will pop up on select dates in March.
Grab lunch. Head to the metro. Learn how to sue your landlord. Go back to work... Okay, it doesn't really work like that. But getting legal advice — or at least guidance on where to find resources — can be that convenient with the return of Juripop's free walk-up legal clinics in the Montreal metro.
The organization, which provides low-cost legal services, is setting up in the green line's Place-des-Arts station on Thursdays in March. In a Facebook post, it said lawyers and notaries will be available for 15-minute sessions with anyone who walks up to their booth.
Example situations listed online for which the Juripop clinic will be able to offer advice include divorce preparation, contesting a rent increase, helping a sick parent with their documents, unfulfilled contracts, rewriting a will or pursuing a change to a spousal support arrangement.
No appointment is required, but Juripop encourages visitors to bring all relevant documents concerning their case.
The initiative is part of the organization's Mois de la justice, which it uses as an occasion to advocate for legal service accessibility. On March 31, it's also hosting a symposium "where notaries, lawyers, professors and stakeholders [will] gather to reflect on issues that shape access to justice and to identify actions to bring about change."
The free legal clinics will take place between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Get a summary of the details below.
Walk-Up Legal Clinics in the Montreal Metro
Price: Free
Where: near the Frédéric Back mural inside Place-des-Arts station on the green line of the Montreal metro
When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., March 2, 9, 16 and 23
