A Mega Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale Is On In Montreal This Week & All Coats Are $25
A winter coat for $25?!
Considering Montreal just got hit with 20 centimetres of snow, now just might be the perfect time to score a winter coat without breaking the bank. Luckily, LJJ Essentials is back with its final winter jacket warehouse sale of the year.
The Montreal-based clothing company promises thousands of new styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids — many of which can withstand temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius. Hurry up though, 'cause items do tend to sell out rather quickly.
And for the second time this year, coats are all $25. Mhm! Where else are you getting a winter jacket for $25 from?
The sale will take place at 545 Legendre Ouest in Montreal's Garment District starting on Thursday, December 22 and will run until Saturday, December 24. So, if you haven't gotten a warm coat yet or are looking for a last-minute holiday gift for that special someone, you've got until Christmas Eve to snag some winter gear.
The sale is on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The clothing company accepts credit cards, Interac, Apple Pay and cash.
Happy shopping!
Montreal's Winter Coat Warehouse Sale
Price: All jackets are $25
When: December 22, 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Where: 545 Legendre O., Montreal, QC
