A Montreal Butcher Shop Is Serving Real Brains To Eat For Halloween... If You're Into That

Brains. Not just for zombies anymore.

La Maison du Rôti, @maisonduroti | Instagram

In honour of spooky month, one Montreal butcher shop, La Maison du Rôti, created a two-person Halloween meal in a box.

Warning: this dinner is far from vegan-friendly, but for the carnivores out there, this could be your chance to taste brains...

Yes, real veal brain.

This spooky three-course meal includes:

  • First course: "Black pudding and mucus salsa"
    • 280g of black pudding
    • 280ml of pear-lime spread
    • 1 fresh baguette
  • Second course: "Brains in a blood bath"
    • 1 veal brain
    • 796 ml of crushed Italian tomatoes
    • 105 ml capers
    • 350 g kalamata olives
  • Third course: "Earthworm pie"
    • 1 pumpkin pie

This Halloween meal is on sale for $45 and you can order it on La Maison du Rôti's website.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

