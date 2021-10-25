Eat and Drink
A Montreal Butcher Shop Is Serving Real Brains To Eat For Halloween... If You're Into That
Brains. Not just for zombies anymore.
In honour of spooky month, one Montreal butcher shop, La Maison du Rôti, created a two-person Halloween meal in a box.
Warning: this dinner is far from vegan-friendly, but for the carnivores out there, this could be your chance to taste brains...
Yes, real veal brain.
This spooky three-course meal includes:
- First course: "Black pudding and mucus salsa"
- 280g of black pudding
- 280ml of pear-lime spread
- 1 fresh baguette
- Second course: "Brains in a blood bath"
- 1 veal brain
- 796 ml of crushed Italian tomatoes
- 105 ml capers
- 350 g kalamata olives
- Third course: "Earthworm pie"
- 1 pumpkin pie
This Halloween meal is on sale for $45 and you can order it on La Maison du Rôti's website.
