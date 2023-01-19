Montreal's 9 Most Notorious Poutine Spots, As Ranked By Google Data
Some restaurants just have that drip and pizzazz.
If you're looking for a good greasy meal, look no further than Montreal's myriad poutineries, from the almost-too-famous to the sorta-sketchy-but-damn-good. Thanks to a bit of Maps data and some light research skills, Google compiled the restaurants in Montreal with the most all-time mentions of "poutine" in published reviews.
This leaves us with an unusual data set, of restaurants that are notorious for their poutine, but not necessarily beloved for it. However, the majority of spots on this list have plenty of stellar reviews — so take it with a grain of salt, and enjoy some cheesy goodness from the city that does it best.
La Banquise
Where: 994, rue Rachel E, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "The hype is real, y’all!! You can get so many different types of poutine here, so rest assured that there is something for everyone," one reviewer wrote.
Ma Poule Mouillée
Where: 969, rue Rachel E, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "My friend recommended this place to me and said this was the best poutine he’s ever had. So I figured I’d try it out, and man, am I impressed," said a Google reviewer.
Poutineville Ontario
Where: 1365, rue Ontario E, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Always love coming here for some great flavors. You can make-your-own poutine here and play around with different gravies, variety of the cut of the potatoes and the restaurant offers an assortment of toppings and cheese options," a customer wrote on Google.
Alfa
Where: 2497, chem. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC
Why You Should Go: "Really good poutine with a lot of cheese and a fast service and good price," wrote a reviewer.
Montréal poutine
Where: 181, rue Saint-Paul E, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "One of the best poutines I’ve ever had. We did take-out and had the fried chicken poutine and the Montreal poutine, both were excellent," a customer wrote on Google.
Restaurant Rest-Poutine
Where: 554, boul. du Curé-Labelle, Blainville, QC
Why You Should Go: "Cramped and cash-only... but the poutine is one of the best I've ever had," a Google review reads.
Restaurant Paulo & Suzanne
Where: 5501, boul. Gouin O, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "We ordered a traditional poutine and popcorn chicken poutine. The gravy was good and not too salty, the popcorn chicken was still crispy and the squeaky cheese was perfect," read one customer's review.
Restaurant Chez Claudette
Where: 351, ave Laurier E, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "I've got to say, we absolutely loved the gravy and the cheese curds in this poutine. We ordered the Elvis and the Smoked meat poutine for a party of two and almost finished everything despite the relatively large portion sizes," a reviewer wrote.
Restaurant Grégoire & fils
Where: 975, boul Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Mercier, QC
Why You Should Go: "Delicious smoked meat sandwich and the poutine was awesome! Very friendly staff, and lightning fast service," said one satisfied reviewer.
