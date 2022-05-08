A Montreal Weather Forecast Shows High Temps Swinging 12 Degrees & Reaching 30 C This Week
And it could feel even hotter, according to another forecast.
The Montreal weather forecast shows temperatures gradually increasing through the week, culminating in two 30 C days on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14.
Consider the early summer weather payback for that mid-April snowshower (or evidence of a rapidly warming planet with catastrophic consequences for human, animal and plant life).
The Environment Canada seven-day forecast for the Montreal area shows a full week of sunny skies and daytime highs swinging twelve degrees between Sunday and Saturday.
Environment Canada's seven-day forecast for Montreal.Environment Canada
Those 30 C days could make history. The federal weather agency says the highest-recorded temperature on record (since 1942) for Montreal on May 13 was 28.5 C in 1992.
The Weather Network 14-day outlook puts actual temps a bit lower on Friday and Saturday, 27 C both days, but says it could feel even hotter.
It projects the humidex (the "feels like" temperature) reaching 31 C and 33 C on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Alas, this period of hot weather is only a sample of things to come. The following week won't be as nice, with clouds and temperatures ranging from 16 to 22 C between Monday, May 16, and Sunday, May 22, according to The Weather Network.