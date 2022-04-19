Social Media Reactions To Snowy Montreal Weather In Mid-April Were Classic Montreal
This is fine.
Okay seriously, what's up with the Montreal weather? It seems like only yesterday we were all outside in the sun — oh wait, that was yesterday. But winter's a tough season and it doesn't let go of its grip on this city without a fight.
We always get some funky weather in April, but that didn't stop Twitter from reacting to the weather forecast. Here are a few of our favourite tweets today.
It can all change in a day
Yesterday I walked the mall in shorts, today there\u2019s ten centimetres of snow on the ground\u2026 wtf Montreal?!— Annie\ud83c\udf79| The Halsteads Era \ud83e\udd0d\u2728 (@Annie\ud83c\udf79| The Halsteads Era \ud83e\udd0d\u2728) 1650372057
The weather really can turn on a dime these days. Annie was walking around in shorts on April 18, only to find 10 centimetres of snow on the ground today. "Wtf Montreal?" is right!
How the actual fuck is a snow storm happening in the middle of April. I swear only in Montreal this shit happens.— josie \u26f2\ufe0f (@josie \u26f2\ufe0f) 1650384498
Is it really Montreal if it doesn\u2019t surprise snow when everyone started to regain happiness after good weather— Sweet Concha (@Sweet Concha) 1650363042
Even former captain and current Montreal-based ICAO ambassador Sully Sullenberger took to social media to complain.
View looking north toward Mount Royal showing snow-covered buildings in Montreal.@captsully | Instagram
Montreal weather being fickle
Montr\u00e9al weather be like: 16 degrees and sunny one day, LITERAL FUCKING HEAVY SNOW the next— jan Owen (@jan Owen) 1650372134
Seriously though, what is this strange weather? Jan here echoed Annie's sentiment with what seems like a bit more anger behind his words.
Il neige \u00e0 chaque ann\u00e9e en avril \u00e0 Montr\u00e9al mais, \u00e0 chaque fois que \u00e7a arrive, les gens font toujours semblant d\u2019\u00eatre surpris— Daniel B\u00e9land (@Daniel B\u00e9land) 1650374510
A humongous shoutout to those living in Montreal and who have not posted pictures/stories of the snow today \nWe need more people like you— jack sayegh (@jack sayegh) 1650375497
There are few things that will bridge the Montr\u00e9al-Toronto cultural divide but the exasperation caused by late April snow is one of them.— Julien Riel-Salvatore (@Julien Riel-Salvatore) 1650386190
We're already missing those winter tires
"Oh, you removed your snow tires because it the last half of April? Allow me to remind you that you now live in Montr\u00e9al." - Old Man Winter with another kick at the canpic.twitter.com/AMI4yHZVW6— Kevin Petker - Princess World\ud83d\udc51 - FUNDED! (@Kevin Petker - Princess World\ud83d\udc51 - FUNDED!) 1650369378
Those snow tires sound like a good idea right about now... too bad most people have already switched them out, huh? Old Man Winter really is coming back for another "kick at the can."
I'd like to apologize for the snow in Montreal. I took in all the boot mats on Sunday. I should have known better.— Jill Murray (@Jill Murray) 1650366290
Even the plants are cold, you guys
Even the trees shudder in this late-season snow storm. Mon pays, c\u2019est l\u2019hiver? #Montrealpic.twitter.com/ztZeJMzEwF— Susan Nerberg (@Susan Nerberg) 1650364077
Those trees aren't the only ones shivering! Susan wrote "My country, it is winter," in French, and yeah, that sounds about right.
And winter is back. #Snow on the Easter flowers in #Montrealpic.twitter.com/fz5ksuBgIn— Mark Haney (@Mark Haney) 1650369118
Winter wants to be on top
Just when you think it\u2019s finally spring, Montreal snow comes back like -pic.twitter.com/ZS7Sj5SEMC— Refilwe Mpai (@Refilwe Mpai) 1650368309
This America's Next Top Model gif will never die, especially if we continue to have winters as consistently stubborn as this one!
