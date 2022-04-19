Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

Social Media Reactions To Snowy Montreal Weather In Mid-April Were Classic Montreal

This is fine.

Editorial Fellow
Snow-covered Montreal street.

Snow-covered Montreal street.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Okay seriously, what's up with the Montreal weather? It seems like only yesterday we were all outside in the sun — oh wait, that was yesterday. But winter's a tough season and it doesn't let go of its grip on this city without a fight.

We always get some funky weather in April, but that didn't stop Twitter from reacting to the weather forecast. Here are a few of our favourite tweets today.

It can all change in a day

The weather really can turn on a dime these days. Annie was walking around in shorts on April 18, only to find 10 centimetres of snow on the ground today. "Wtf Montreal?" is right!

Even former captain and current Montreal-based ICAO ambassador Sully Sullenberger took to social media to complain.

View looking north toward Mount Royal showing snow-covered buildings in Montreal.View looking north toward Mount Royal showing snow-covered buildings in Montreal.@captsully | Instagram

Montreal weather being fickle

Seriously though, what is this strange weather? Jan here echoed Annie's sentiment with what seems like a bit more anger behind his words.

We're already missing those winter tires

Those snow tires sound like a good idea right about now... too bad most people have already switched them out, huh? Old Man Winter really is coming back for another "kick at the can."

Even the plants are cold, you guys

Those trees aren't the only ones shivering! Susan wrote "My country, it is winter," in French, and yeah, that sounds about right.

Winter wants to be on top

This America's Next Top Model gif will never die, especially if we continue to have winters as consistently stubborn as this one!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...