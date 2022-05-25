Festival Metro Metro Is Returning Next Year & They Already Dropped The Dates
Mark your calendars! 🎉
When it comes to Montreal summer festivals, it's safe to say that Metro Metro mustn't be missed. The music fest took the 514 by storm this past weekend with Playboi Carti and Lil Baby headlining the event.
The festival even got a surprise appearance from fellow Canadian rapper, Drake, who also stopped by a Montreal bar following his set alongside Lil Baby.
Well, for those who can't wait until next year's Festival Metro Metro you can officially mark your calendars as they've already dropped the dates for 2023.
Only days after Metro Metro wrapped up its 2022 festival, they announced that they will officially be returning for Metro Metro's third edition in Montreal next year.
The music festival is set to return to the city from May 19 to May 21, 2023.
"2023 — we're coming back. See you on the 19th, 20th, and 21st of May, 2023," Metro Metro wrote on Instagram.
This year's roster of performers included major names including 50 Cent, Lil Pump, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and so many more — so it's only fair to assume next year will have just as much a star-studded lineup.
While Metro Metro has officially dropped the 2023 dates, they have not shared any information regarding who will be performing, or where the festival will take place.
The event has been hosted at Montreal's Olympic Park for the last two years, so it's possible Metro Metro will remain at the iconic park for next year's festivities.
Until then, mark your calendars and get ready to party on!
Festival Metro Metro 2023
Price: To be determined
When: May 19 to May 21, 2023
Address: To be determined
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.