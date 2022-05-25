Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Festival Metro Metro Is Returning Next Year & They Already Dropped The Dates

Mark your calendars! 🎉

Associate Editor
Festival Metro Metro crowd and stage in Montreal, Quebec.

Festival Metro Metro crowd and stage in Montreal, Quebec.

@festivalmetrometro | Instagram

When it comes to Montreal summer festivals, it's safe to say that Metro Metro mustn't be missed. The music fest took the 514 by storm this past weekend with Playboi Carti and Lil Baby headlining the event.

The festival even got a surprise appearance from fellow Canadian rapper, Drake, who also stopped by a Montreal bar following his set alongside Lil Baby.

Well, for those who can't wait until next year's Festival Metro Metro you can officially mark your calendars as they've already dropped the dates for 2023.

Only days after Metro Metro wrapped up its 2022 festival, they announced that they will officially be returning for Metro Metro's third edition in Montreal next year.

The music festival is set to return to the city from May 19 to May 21, 2023.

"2023 — we're coming back. See you on the 19th, 20th, and 21st of May, 2023," Metro Metro wrote on Instagram.

This year's roster of performers included major names including 50 Cent, Lil Pump, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and so many more — so it's only fair to assume next year will have just as much a star-studded lineup.

While Metro Metro has officially dropped the 2023 dates, they have not shared any information regarding who will be performing, or where the festival will take place.

The event has been hosted at Montreal's Olympic Park for the last two years, so it's possible Metro Metro will remain at the iconic park for next year's festivities.

Until then, mark your calendars and get ready to party on!

Festival Metro Metro 2023

Price: To be determined

When: May 19 to May 21, 2023

Address: To be determined

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...