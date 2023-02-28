A New Permanent Shelter For Unhoused Indigenous People Is Now Open In Montreal
Its name means "my family's house."
Montreal has opened a new, permanent shelter for unhoused Indigenous people, with 18 rooms that can house up to 22 residents at a time. The shelter is called Akhwà:tsire House, which means "my family's house" according to Heather Johnston, the Executive Director of Projets Autochtones du Québec (PAQ), one of the organizations supporting the shelter.
Akhwà:tsire House will also provide housing for seven participants in PAQ's Alcohol Use Management Program, a pilot in partnership with CHUM's Addiction Medicine Department which aims to "[reduce] supervised housing obstacles and the acute, chronic, and social harms of severe alcohol addiction."
Experienced counsellors will be available 24 hours a day to provide "culturally appropriate psychosocial intervention," according to a press release. The goal is to enable residents to live "semi-autonomously" after experiencing chronic homelessness.
PAQ is also offering on-site medical and nursing care, referrals and visits from the organization's Indigenous community elder, the release explains. Akhwà:tsire House is further planning to provide cultural programming to help Indigenous residents "connect or reconnect with their traditions and culture."
"Projets Autochtones du Québec (PAQ) is thrilled to open Akhwà:tsire House, an innovative housing program with health and healing services for the urban Aboriginal community in Montreal," Johnston said. "The Indigenous population in Montreal will find a culturally safe home, surrounded by the supports they need to achieve stability, build community, and (re)connect with their cultures and traditions."
Akhwà:tsire House residents benefit from a Rent Supplement Program, which allows tenants to pay a maximum of 25% of their gross income on housing, thanks to support from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) and the City of Montreal.
