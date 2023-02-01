Explore Montreal
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
A Quebec Cheese Pro Made A Gravy-Filled Burrata Poutine & It Looks Sinfully Delicious
Yes, BURRATA POUTINE! 😍
Fred Le Fromager pouring gravy into burrata cheese, Right: Gravy pouring out of burrata cheese atop French fries.
If you grew up in Montreal, then chances are you've seen (or eaten) your fair share of deliciously creative poutines, whether it be a French onion soup poutine, a poutine served atop a Beaver Tail or one made with loads of foie gras — the options are endless. But odds are you've never come across a burrata poutine. And if you somehow have, it surely wasn't like this one.
Quebec content creator Fred Fromager Urbain crafted a sinfully delicious burrata poutine, and he did it all from scratch.
The cheese master has got making cheese down to a science, literally. Fred's channel is focused on all things cheese, including making it yourself at home. So, when it came to reinventing the classic Quebec dish, Fred's creative juices got flowing, and voilà! A freshly made burrata poutine came to fruition.
Fred Fromager Urbain making burrata poutine at home. Chez Fred Fromager Urbain | YouTube
The process starts off by mixing milk and vinegar and bringing it to an exact temp of 38 degrees Celsius — double boiler style. A few drops of protease; enzymes used to start the coagulation process are carefully added in and back to the boiler the mixture goes.
After 15 minutes, the mixture, which has already started to thicken, is then added to a cheesecloth and strained. The hardened cheese is then added and mixed into a small water bath, allowing it to keep its shape.
Fred then masterfully shaped the burrata into a bowl that he filled up with poutine sauce. After intricately forming the sauce pocket, the burrata was placed atop a bed of fries and cut open for the ultimate NSFW food moment.
Ok, who's hungry?