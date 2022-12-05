A Truck Hit & Killed A Pedestrian In Verdun Monday Morning
The driver survived and was treated for shock.
A 53-foot truck struck and killed a pedestrian in her thirties early this morning, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, an SPVM spokesperson. The collision took place near the Place du Commerce on Île-des-Soeurs at around 7:15 a.m., Brabant confirmed.
According to testimony from multiple witnesses, the truck was going south when it hit a woman crossing the street near the shopping centre. The driver "could not avoid" the pedestrian, Brabant said, and she was ultimately declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
The thirty-year-old driver of the truck was unharmed by the incident, but was treated for shock, according to Brabant.
The SPVM's accident squad is currently investigating the circumstances of the collision.
