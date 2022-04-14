Arcade Fire Is Replacing Foo Fighters At Osheaga This Summer
Foo Fighters pulled out after Taylor Hawkins' death.
Osheaga's lineup was shaken up when headliners Foo Fighters had to cancel their performance. For the past three weeks, nobody knew who was going to replace them for this summer's Osheaga performance. On April 14, Osheaga organizers announced that Arcade Fire will be headlining in The Foo Fighters' place.
"A major milestone always means the most when celebrated with family," Osheaga organizers wrote on Facebook. "So for our 15th anniversary, it just made sense to book the band that has resonated so profoundly in the heart of our city over the last few decades."
Foo Fighters' upcoming performances have been cancelled following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died on March 25 while touring with the Foo Fighters in Bogotá, Colombia. It's still unclear what Hawkins's death will mean for the future of the band.
This will be the first Osheaga festival since 2019.