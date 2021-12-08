Osheaga's 2022 Headliners Just Dropped: Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky & Foo Fighters
Who's excited for the return of music festivals?
Calling all Montreal music fans! Osheaga, the city's world-famous three-day music festival extravaganza, finally released its festival headliners for 2022.
For the festival's upcoming 15th anniversary, organizers have lined up a star-studded set of headliners that are sure to cater to all music tastes. From literal rock legends to pop music superstars, here's who will be headlining Osheaga 2022.
Starting on Friday, July 29, the Foo Fighters will blast your eardrums with their catchy, fist-pumping rock music. The band is sure to bring their classic hits along with tracks from their latest album, Medicine at Midnight. The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2021.
On Saturday, July 30, hip-hop megastar A$AP Rocky will bring his signature vibes to Montreal. While he hasn't released a new album since 2018, A$AP Rocky has managed to stay at the top of the charts and frequently lends his voice for feature spots.
Finally, on Sunday, July 31, pop goddess and one of the year's most-streamed artists, Dua Lipa, will cap it all off with her silky-smooth and polished pop sounds. Her 2020 album Future Nostalgia is still one of the most played and highest-ranking albums right now.
"We have been working on this edition for almost three years, we can't wait to finally be able to celebrate our 15th with all you music lovers," Osheaga Founder and evenko Senior Vice-President Nick Farkas said in a statement sent to MTL Blog.
Are you excited for Osheaga 2022?
