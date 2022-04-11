Beloved Montreal Café Le Cagibi Is Closing Its Doors For Good
Whelp, COVID-19 strikes again. The city is losing one more of its unique spaces. Montreal café Le Cagibi will be closing its doors after over four years in its Little Italy location and 10 years before that in the Mile End. The café and boutique — which features work by queer and trans artists — has experienced difficulties in the last few years, everything from a collapsing ceiling to pandemic-related lulls in business.
Now they're facing eviction and have decided to call it quits.
"These last years have been rough for the Cagibi, for queer spaces and for social economy," the Cagibi team wrote on Instagram. "We’re very sad to tell you that we will definitely close this spring. Between the lockdowns, the ceilings collapsing and, mostly, the fact that we’re getting evicted from our space, we’ve had to decide that it is the end of this adventure."
"We have maintained this project, which was one of the last autonomous spaces to have survived the last two years, as long as we could. We thank you so much for being there with us, and during the next weeks, we will still be open for the events that were already scheduled, to which we hope you will participate so that our goodbyes end on a loving note!"
Cagibi is hosting one last hurrah before they close their doors, a variety show and dance party on April 22.
"Come on down to Coop Le Cagibi Friday the 22nd of April for a good old-fashioned yeehaw variety show and dance party featuring live performances and debauched personalities," the event's Instagram post reads. "Come dressed in your best Western- or dairy-themed attire and bring cash!"
At least they're going out with a bang.