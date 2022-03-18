BIXI Montreal Announced Its 2022 Prices & Pre-Season Deal
There will be even more stations this year.
BIXI, Montreal's extremely popular bike-sharing program, has announced its 2022 pricing and pre-season deals. Once again this year, Montrealers can take advantage of a 10% discount on a seasonal membership before the spring BIXI launch.
Normally $92, the season-long subscription is $83 until April 15. Otherwise, monthly passes are $18. Both monthly and seasonal pass holders are charged an additional $0.10/minute after 45 minutes on a regular BIXI and $0.12 for every minute on an electric BIXI.
A one-way ride is $1 plus $0.15/minute for a regular bike and $0.30/minute for an electric bike.
Taxes are not included in these prices
The price breakdown is in the table below.
|Subscription
|Base Rate
|Additional charge per minute
|Additional charger per minute after 45 minutes
|Additional charge per minute for an electric BIXI
|Seasonal
|$92
|$0
|$0.10
|$0.12
|Monthly
|$18
|$0
|$0.10
|$0.12
|One-Way
|$1
|$0.15
|$0.15
|$0.30
BIXI continues to expand in 2022. The system is adding 490 electric bikes, 31 electric stations, and 765 docking points.
"The incredible success of electric BIXIs is undeniable and our electric offering will continue to grow this spring with the addition of more bikes and stations," BIXI CEO Christian Vermette said in a press release.
"BIXI is proud to be a global pioneer and to provide access to one of the largest bike-sharing services in North America in this modern, green and forward-thinking city where biking never ceases to gain in popularity. Today, we continue to deploy one of the largest electric fleets in the world."
Montrealers can get more information and buy a subscription on the BIXI website.