Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
bixi

BIXI Montreal Announced Its 2022 Prices & Pre-Season Deal

There will be even more stations this year.

Montreal BIXI bike-sharing bikes parked in a station on a sidewalk.

Montreal BIXI bike-sharing bikes parked in a station on a sidewalk.

Davidundderriese | Dreamstime

BIXI, Montreal's extremely popular bike-sharing program, has announced its 2022 pricing and pre-season deals. Once again this year, Montrealers can take advantage of a 10% discount on a seasonal membership before the spring BIXI launch.

Normally $92, the season-long subscription is $83 until April 15. Otherwise, monthly passes are $18. Both monthly and seasonal pass holders are charged an additional $0.10/minute after 45 minutes on a regular BIXI and $0.12 for every minute on an electric BIXI.

A one-way ride is $1 plus $0.15/minute for a regular bike and $0.30/minute for an electric bike.

Taxes are not included in these prices

The price breakdown is in the table below.

SubscriptionBase RateAdditional charge per minuteAdditional charger per minute after 45 minutesAdditional charge per minute for an electric BIXI
Seasonal$92$0$0.10$0.12
Monthly$18$0$0.10$0.12
One-Way$1$0.15$0.15$0.30

BIXI continues to expand in 2022. The system is adding 490 electric bikes, 31 electric stations, and 765 docking points.

"The incredible success of electric BIXIs is undeniable and our electric offering will continue to grow this spring with the addition of more bikes and stations," BIXI CEO Christian Vermette said in a press release.

"BIXI is proud to be a global pioneer and to provide access to one of the largest bike-sharing services in North America in this modern, green and forward-thinking city where biking never ceases to gain in popularity. Today, we continue to deploy one of the largest electric fleets in the world."

Montrealers can get more information and buy a subscription on the BIXI website.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...