Carey Price Is Getting All The Love From Fans After He Bravely Shared His Struggles
Price's statement has inspired a lot of people.
Montreal Canadiens fans have Carey Price's back. After he released a statement saying he had entered a substance abuse treatment program and was focusing on his mental health, tons of praise and supportive messages poured in on social media.
Universally beloved by his teammates and Habs fans near and far, Price is poised to be welcomed back with open arms and even more open hearts.
Tyler Toffoli and Ben Chiarot show their support for Carey Price.\n\n#GoHabsGopic.twitter.com/fa1Cndv9mB— Canadiens Montr\u00e9al (@Canadiens Montr\u00e9al) 1636517640
"There's a reason why he attracts good people and everybody wants to be around him, because he's a great human being," Habs forward Tyler Toffoli said at a post-game press conference on Tuesday night.
Habs defenceman Ben Chiarot echoed Toffoli, calling Price "a leader on our team" and "a brave man to come out and face his fears the way he did."
"That's not easy for guys to do, and he did it head-on."
Carey Price is going to open the door for so many athletes too scared to seek help. The respect I have for him is insurmountable. Will continue to cheer for him as a player but more so as a human.— Brandon Legacy (@Brandon Legacy) 1636496791
I don't know Carey Price personally but, as with all of you, I have been involved in his life from a professional and personal standpoint for 16 years. He has the hardest job in hockey. To see him be this open about his struggles, to inspire others to get help...I'm proud of him.— Mike (@Mike) 1636495978
Several Habs fans took to Twitter to share similar sentiments about Price. Many posts exclaimed how Price's honesty and openness would "open the door" for athletes and inspire others to seek help for their issues.
Carey Price better get a 5 minute standing O his first game back at the Bell Centre— Matt (@Matt) 1636139994
Carey Price shares his deeply personal story on his Instagram.\n\nWE ARE WITH YOU, CAREY!!! #GoHabsGopic.twitter.com/Rjy557t9Fl— Nathan \u201cGrav" (@Nathan \u201cGrav") 1636494850
In his statement, Price said he was in "a very dark place" in the past few years and explained that he "didn't have the tools to cope."
His decision to enter a treatment facility for substance abuse was brought on by a need to "prioritize my health for both [himself] and for [his] family."
He also encouraged others to seek help if that's what they need to do.
Friendly reminder that Carey Price doesn\u2019t owe anybody anything. He doesn\u2019t need to tell the public what he\u2019s going/went through. All that matters is him and his family\u2019s well being. Nothing but positivity towards them!pic.twitter.com/uSVKWIwWSX— \ud835\ude72\ud835\ude98\ud835\ude9e\ud835\ude9b\ud835\ude9d (@\ud835\ude72\ud835\ude98\ud835\ude9e\ud835\ude9b\ud835\ude9d) 1636307030
Carey Price speaking openly about his struggles will help many. He deserves our admiration, support and privacy.https://twitter.com/reporterchris/status/1458191595086417923\u00a0\u2026— Rachel Doerrie (@Rachel Doerrie) 1636495440
There's no word on when Price will officially return to the team or when he'll suit up for his first game, but he deserves to take all the time he needs.