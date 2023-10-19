15 Montreal Bars Were Voted Among The Best Spots In The City For A Perfect Cocktail
Their drinks are raising the bar. 🍸
As the largest city — and one of the only on the continent — to resist prohibition in the early 20th century, it’s no surprise that Montreal (then nicknamed "Paris of the North" and "Sin City") maintains its reputation as a first-rate place to knock back some booze. From student-packed dives on Saint-Laurent to ritzy speakeasies to 5 à 7s at neighbourhood wine bars, Montrealers are getting hammered at some of the finest drinkeries on this side of the Atlantic.
But don’t just take our word for it. 50 Best, described on its site as "the leading authority in global gastronomy and the international drinks scene," ranked two Montreal bars among the best in North America this year. The same organization has 15 Montreal establishments on its expanded list of exceptional local bars and restaurants to discover (well, 16 if you count the recently shuttered Maison Publique — RIP… pour one out for Publique).
Venues on the 50 Best Discovery list have all received a "significant number" of votes from the same experts who create The World’s 50 Best Bars and North America’s Best Bars lists — a group of more than 500 international bar owners, bartenders, drink writers, and cocktail aficionados. According to 50 Best, you can’t apply to be part of the list, which means no one paid to be on it.
Do you agree that these 15 watering holes are the best in the city (let alone on the continent)? There’s only one way to find out, so bottoms up!
Le 132
Where: 132, rue Fleury Ouest
Reason to go: You may not have heard of 132 Vintage, but this neighbourhood bar — built from scratch by owner Jean-Maxime Giguère with the help of local artisans — is well worth the detour. Yes, all the way to Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Giguère’s years of experience and love of bartending shine through the extensive cocktail list, which is filled with vintage classics in seven categories: sours & daisies, short & stiff, long & refreshing, old fashions, martinis, negronis, and tiki drinks. The bar’s goal is literally "changing people’s lives one cocktail at a time," which is a pretty enticing reason to check it out. Even if their cocktails don’t change your life, chances are they’ll make it a little more bearable.
Atwater Cocktail Club
Where: 512, avenue Atwater
Reason to go: On any given weekend, you’re bound to find people lined up in the seemingly derelict alley behind Saint-Henri’s Foiegwa restaurant. If you weren’t already in the know, you’d probably never suspect that on the other side of the graffitied door is one of the city’s hottest bars, known for its unforgettable cocktails. Take, for example, the “Smoke Show” ($17) — a berry-centric rum beverage served in a glass dome full of actual smoke, which comes seeping out when you open the lid. These sorts of creative touches likely helped Atwater Cocktail Club secure its spot on the 2023 list of North America's 50 Best Bars.
Cloakroom Bar
Where: 2175, rue de la Montagne
Reason to go: This Golden Square Mile speakeasy hidden inside a men’s tailor and barber shop is the definition of class and sophistication. But even if you go for the vibe, you’ll stay for the drinks. The bar’s “no-menu approach” means that, following a conversation with the bartender, every order is tailored to match your tastes and preferences — fitting for a bar located in a tailor shop. Besides, why not hand the reins over to the pros when they ranked second on the 2023 list of Canada’s 100 Best Bars and 35th on the 2023 list of North America's 50 Best Bars.
The Coldroom
Where: Corner of rue Saint Vincent & rue Saint-Amable
Reason to go: While we can’t tell you exactly how to find Old Montreal’s beloved basement speakeasy, The Coldroom website does offer a couple of tips. The first rule of Coldroom is to follow the duck. The second rule of Coldroom is "those who don't believe in cocktails will never find us." Once you manage to prove yourself as someone who can locate ducks and believes in cocktails, ring the bell next to the nondescript black door to be let in. We swear it’ll all be worth it when you’re sipping gourmet drinks, and — if the rumours are true — brushing shoulders with some celebrity patrons.
El Pequeño Bar
Where: 401a, Rue Saint-Vincent
Reason to go: The Coldroom’s Kevin Demers, a three-time 'Bombay Most Imaginative Bartender' champ, also owns El Pequeño Bar, the watering hole next door. This 141-square-foot Cuban-inspired craft cocktail bar could very well be the smallest bar in Canada. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in charm and rum — both of which it has in droves. Whether you opt for a slushi-style daquiri ($13) or a Cafecito made with coffee, rum, Guinness and dulce de leche ($15), El Pequeño takes your tastebuds on a little trip to Havana — and they make one of the city’s best damn Cubano sandwiches to boot.
Joe Beef
Where: 2491, Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Reason to go: Arguably Montreal’s most famous restaurant right now, Joe Beef has made a name for itself (with the help of the late Anthony Bourdain) as a go-to spot for steak and lobster pasta. But what is world class food without world class wine? Seeing as the restaurant’s name pays homage to a local 19th century tavern owner, it’s only right that Joe Beef would offer bar seating and a robust wine list, taking its decadent food to the next level via perfect pairing options.
Le Mousso
Where: 1023, rue Ontario Est
Reason to go: At this minimalist spot in the Village, patrons don’t just come to dine — they come to have a dining experience. Artful plating full of colour, texture and flavour (think: dishes like celery root mousse with smoked trout) is par for the course from Canada’s ‘Most Innovative Chef’ of 2019, Antonin Mousseau-Rivard. Beyond the creative food, Le Mousso is another restaurant where you shouldn’t skip the drinks. For an extra fee, each item on the seasonal tasting menu is enhanced with sommelier Luana Aubert’s brilliant wine pairings, many of them natural pours. You can also opt for wine by the glass or choose from a small selection of cocktails that reviewers have described as “delicious” and “original”.
Le Vin Papillon
Where: 2519, rue Notre Dame Ouest
Reason to go: If you’re looking for a wine bar with Joe Beef-quality nibbles, Vin Papillon is it. In fact, it’s brought to you by the same people behind Joe Beef and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump down the street. However, compared to Joe Beef, Vin Papillon provides lighter fare in a more modern, rustic-casual environment. Plus, “its 3 p.m. opening hours attracts a crowd keen for an aperitif,” 50 Best explains. Go ready to share small farm-fresh plates — such as smoked meat carrots or wood-roasted cauliflower with crispy chicken skin — and order all the natural wine your heart desires.
Milky Way Cocktail Bar
Where: 1886, rue Centre
Reason to go: Make your way up Milky Way Cocktail Bar's fluorescent blacklight splattered stairwell and you'll feel like you've been transported to another galaxy. Between the delicious Fugazzi Pizza, neon lights, intergalactic jungle vibes and unique drink options, it makes sense that Milky Way was named Canada's best new bar in 2020. The most popular cocktails on the menu are both fun, tropical and fruity: Bon Pour Le Moral, a concoction of coconut vodka, pineapple and elderflower liqueur ($17) and Marcus Hibiscus made with rum, absinthe, hibiscus and mint ($15).More at milkywaycocktails.com
Mon Lapin
Where: 150, rue Saint-Zotique Est
Reason to go: Montreal’s culinary darling of 2023 — taking the top spot in the whole country on Canada's Best 100 ranking — is known for more than its food. After all, it has the word vin in its name. The French-Italian-inspired restaurant from the Joe Beef & Vin Papillon team boasts an impressive wine list curated by sommelier Vanya Filipovic, with a special focus on natural wine. The ever-changing, always delightful menu gives you the perfect excuse to keep coming back which means — yes, you guessed it — even more natural wine to taste.
Bar Nacarat
Where: 900, boulevard Rene-Levesque Ouest
Reason to go: Located in the luxe Fairmont Queen Elizabeth hotel, Nacarat is home to one of the city’s best rooftop terrasses complete with breathtaking views of Mont Royal and regular sets by local DJs. The indoor bar is just as alluring. Inspired by a “fusion between the glam rock era of Ziggy Stardust and the modernity of the 21st century,” the Nacarat team says it takes its name from the vibrant shades of orange-red infused in its decor, setting a tone that is both “sensual and sophisticated”. Whether imbining on the terrasse or indoors, Nacarat’s thoughtful cocktails — crafted by master mixologists using both traditional and experimental techniques — are serious crowd pleasers. Don’t forget to try the homemade foccacia and truffle fries!More at barnacarat.com
Restaurant Beba
Where: 3900, rue Éthel
Reason to go: Another restaurant that won high praise in 2023, Verdun’s unpretentious 30-seat Spanish-Italian bistro clinched the #8 spot on Canada's Best 100 list thanks to inventive dishes ranging from caviar-topped knishes to quail-filled empanadas. In case you somehow needed one more reason to discover this neighbourhood-gem-turned-national-sensation, Beba’s drink menu is filled with top-notch natural wines, Canadian craft beers and excellent cocktails, such as the regalo de varese: two types of Amaro liquer, Vermouth and lemon ($14). As one Google reviewer put it, “the wine list is an adventure.”
Restaurant Candide
Where: 551, rue Saint-Martin
Reason to go: This restaurant in an old Grey stone church rectory in Griffintown serves up fresh farm-to-table dishes and countryside charm. But it’s also known for its wine. Under the guidance of sommelier Emily Campeau, Candide has its own wine cellar and a wine list of over 100 bottles focused on organic and biodynamic selections.More at restaurantcandide.com
Restaurant Montreal Plaza
Where: 6230, rue St-Hubert
Reason to go: Ranked Canada’s 21st best restaurant by Canada's 100 Best, Montreal Plaza is the antidote to stuffy fine dining. From scallops served on plastic dinosaur toys to upside-down dollhouses hanging from the ceiling to salad atop a porcelain pig, this gorgeous French bistro’s quirky, playful energy is something totally its own. After sampling the innovative eats — like foie gras with strawberries — 50 Best recommends diving into the "extensive digestif menu" while Google reviewers stan the wine list, calling it “exhaustive,” “on par with the food” and "chart-topping." The cocktail menu offers several refreshing options plus three spirit-free mocktails, including the Earl Grey + Mint with milk-washed non-alcoholic gin, Earl Grey tea, mint, and lemon ($12).
Toqué!
Where: 900, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Reason to go: A culinary institution, Toqué! has consistently garnered praise for its exquisite farm-fresh Québécois cuisine. But you don’t get named one of the world’s best restaurants without also mastering the art of libation. As 50 Best explains, the "seasonally changing cocktail list is rooted in homemade fruit juices, infusions, and syrups, while a wine cellar with 6,000 bottles includes some of France’s most interesting small producers."More at restaurant-toque.com