DAVIDsTEA Is Hosting A Montreal Warehouse Sale With Products Up To 80% Off
There will also be sample tastings. ☕
You'll be able to sip and save at the first-ever DAVIDsTEA warehouse sale in Montreal. From April 20 to 23, you can stock up on a selection of teas and accessories with "steep" discounts of up to 80% off.
The four-day sale is an opportunity to replenish your tea collection and explore new flavours from the Canadian specialty retailer. DAVIDsTEA offers a wide range of high-quality loose-leaf, sachets and tea-related goods, including cups, mugs and teapots.
Whether you're a fan of classic black tea, refreshing green tea, or calming herbal blends, you're sure to find something that will suit your tastes. Those looking for accessories or hoping to find gifts for the tea fiends in their life won't be disappointed. Infusers, carafes and other items will be available for less
Attendees can also enjoy complimentary tea samples and try out more unique and innovative tea blends before purchasing them.
Whether you're looking to revisit your favourites or try something new, this warehouse sale is sure to quench your thirst for drink options this summer — just make sure to bring your credit or debit card, since cash will not be accepted.
DAVIDsTEA Warehouse Sale
Courtesy of DAVIDsTEA.
When: April 20 to 23
Where: 5692, rue Paré