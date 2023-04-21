You Can Score Free Waffles This Weekend At A Montreal West Island Gaufres Et Glaces
It doesn't get much batter than this! 🧇
Montreal dessert enthusiasts have a sweet deal to look forward to this weekend. Popular chain Gaufres Et Glaces is offering free waffle stix to customers who visit their Pierrefonds location on Sunday, April 23.
The West Island shop has gained a devoted following thanks to its mouth-watering waffles, often served with ice cream and creative toppings. Customers can enjoy waffle cones or bites paired with various dips and soft-serve fillings.
The promotion, which is exclusive to the Pierrefonds location, will run during opening hours from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's an opportunity for customers to sample a Gaufres Et Glaces' crowd pleaser.
The waffle stix are popular for their light and crispy exterior and a fluffy interior — perfect for those craving something sweet but not too heavy. Customers can choose dips and toppings as part of the deal.
Free Waffle Day
When: April 23, 2 to 11 p.m.
Where: 15751, boul Pierrefonds