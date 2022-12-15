Downtown Montreal Has A Chic New Japanese Restaurant With An 'Izakaya-Style' Menu
The decor is inspired by a sunken living room.🍸🛋️
The Montreal food scene is changing constantly, with new experiences emerging constantly to appeal to experience-hungry locals and visitors. Blink and you might miss the cool new pockets of entertainment and tasty eats hitting seemingly every major street. One spot promising a fresh take is NOMI, just a short walk from the Square Victoria-OACI and McGill metro stations. The team from the popular Flyjin and Jabota restaurants launched the restaurant with the aim of combining fine cuisine and boozy 5à7s in an intimate modern space.
Narcity Québec got a first taste of the restaurant's offerings at the beginning of December.
"We had repeated requests from our friends and customers who wanted a place with a more mature atmosphere where we come as much for the food as for a few drinks without getting swarmed by the nocturnal wildlife," the team said in a press release. "We created NOMI for them!"
The interior of Montreal restaurant NOMI.Courtesy of NOMI
Chef Olivier Vigneault, known for his visually-pleasing dishes at Jatoba, and chef Rémi Lemieux, who previously worked at Pied de Cochon, Le Bernadin and Le Norest, have joined forces to create a menu of both tapas and full meals for their Izakaya-style bistro, including scallops, sashimis, crab balls with truffle hollandaise, and chicken dumplings.
Mixologist Daphnée Vary is whipping up some exclusive drinks at a huge central bar that stays open until 1 a.m. There's also a wine list with private imports ranging from Bordeaux bottles to natural wines.
Open since September 25, NOMI welcomes Montrealers from Tuesday to Saturday.
NOMI
The interior of Montreal restaurant NOMI.
Courtesy of NOMI
When: Tuesday to Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: 1170, place du Frère Andre