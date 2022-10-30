All The Montreal Restaurants That Got Fined This Summer For Health Code Violations
Reasons vary, and some are rather unfortunate.
There are plenty of excellent restaurants in Montreal, whether for date night or vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner. But sometimes, the food, or the service or the cleanliness leaves... much to be desired. Thankfully, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) compiles a public directory of restaurants, depanneurs and grocery stores that have violated health codes.
Over the past summer, nearly 40 restaurants paid fines as high as $2,000 for issues ranging from animal contamination to unclean cooking areas. The listings are never detailed beyond listing the specific health code being violated, but that's already more information than you had just five minutes ago.
Depanneurs and grocery stores have been excluded from this list, which includes restaurants that faced fines during the 2022 summer season. Let's dig in!
Café Il Cortile
Date of infraction: August 24, 2021
Date of judgment: June 29, 2022
Fine: $950
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Patisserie Boulangerie Café Vinh Hing
Date of infraction: February 20, 2020
Date of judgment: August 30, 2022
Fine: $2,200
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Dizz's Bagel and Deli (Cote-Saint-Luc)
Date of infraction: August 31, 2021
Date of judgment: August 30, 2022
Fine: $750
Reason: People preparing food or cleaning not covering hair or beard properly.
Manoir King David 1834
Date of infraction: July 14, 2021
Date of judgment: September 7, 2022
Fine: $2,000
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Prosciuttificio Johnny
Date of infraction: May 20, 2021
Date of judgment: September 16, 2022
Fine: $1,200
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Restaurant Amir (Notre-Dame Ouest)
Date of infraction: September 16, 2021
Date of judgment: Juny 20, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Restaurant Greenspot
Date of infraction: September 13, 2021
Date of judgment: September 16, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Restaurant Sushi St-Jean
Date of infraction: August 16, 2021
Date of judgment: August 24, 2022
Fine: $2,400
Reason: Unclean facilities.
Restaurant Baton Rouge (Rue des Jockeys)
Date of infraction: July 20, 2021
Date of judgment: September 16, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Merson's Patisserie
Date of infraction: September 14, 2021
Date of judgment: July 11, 2022
Fine: $3,000
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Maison Indian Curry (Jean-Talon Ouest)
Date of infraction: September 8, 2021
Date of judgment: June 20, 2022
Fine: $800
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Wok Café
Date of infraction: June 10, 2021
Date of judgment: September 16, 2022
Fine: $4,200
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
La Maison Grecque
Date of infractions: October 21, 2019; June 10, 2019; February 12, 2019
Date of judgment: June 23, 2022
Fine: $7,600 ($2,800; $1,500; $1,700; $1,600)
Reasons: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals (two fines), walls and floors not clean in food production areas, unclean facilities.
Restaurant Boustan (Rue Wellington)
Date of infraction: July 14, 2021
Date of judgment: June 21, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Restaurant Yia Sou
Date of infractions: August 23, 2021
Date of judgment: September 12, 2022
Fine: $6,300 ($1,000; $2,800; $2,500)
Reasons: People preparing food or cleaning not covering hair or beard properly, areas where product moves unclean, location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Marché Sheng Tai
Date of infraction: June 7, 2021
Date of judgment: September 7, 2022
Fine: $1,900 ($1,000; $900)
Reason: Surfaces not made of the proper, safe materials.
Bar & Pizzeria Fiorellino
Date of infraction: October 21, 2021
Date of judgment: July 18, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Sushi Royal (Ave du Mont-Royal)
Date of infraction: August 18, 2021
Date of judgment: September 12, 2022
Fine: $1,300
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Restaurant Fisshu (Rue Sainte-Catherine)
Date of infraction: October 22, 2021
Date of judgment: July 12, 2022
Fine: $4,700 ($4,000; $700)
Reasons: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals, and heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
La Renaissance Gourmet
Date of infraction: November 17, 2021
Date of judgment: September 20, 2022
Fine: $1,700 ($1,000; $700)
Reasons: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C, people preparing food or cleaning not covering hair or beard properly.
Mam Grillades
Date of infraction: August 23, 2021
Date of judgment: September 12, 2022
Fine: $1,500
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Patisserie et Traiteur Adar
Date of infraction: August 18, 2021
Date of judgment: September 7, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Unclean facilities.
Sushi 4 Saisons Express
Date of infraction: October 13, 2021
Date of judgment: August 10, 2022
Fine: $250
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Restaurant Bombay Mahal Express
Date of infraction: October 6, 2021
Date of judgment: June 27, 2022
Fine: $1,300
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Buffet Chinois Mandarin (Boul. Langelier)
Date of infraction: August 10, 2021
Date of judgment: September 12, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Unclean facilities
Buffet Chinois Mandarin (Ave Dollard)
Date of infraction: July 22, 2021
Date of judgment: September 12, 2022
Fine: $900
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Chez Lin (Cuisine #3)
Date of infraction: September 17, 2021
Date of judgment: July 26, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Aliments Bien Manger
Date of infraction: September 16, 2021
Date of judgment: September 16, 2022
Fine: $1,200
Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.
Bar à Jus Fluide, Inc.
Date of infraction: June 22, 2022
Date of judgment: July 3, 2022
Fine: $500
Reason: Used a location at which the hot water temperature was not at least 60 degrees C.
Casher à Emporter
Date of infraction: July 8, 2021
Date of judgment: September 12, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Notre-Boeuf-de-Grace (Pointe-Claire)
Date of infraction: August 25, 2021
Date of judgment: September 7, 2022
Fine: $750
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
QDC Burger St-Viateur
Date of infraction: October 20, 2021
Date of judgment: September 7, 2022
Fine: $1,000
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.
Restaurant Impactacoux Inc. (Brossard)
Date of infraction: July 21, 2022; December 20, 2021
Date of judgment: August 12, 2022; September 1, 2022
Fine: $2,000 ($1,000; $1,000)
Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.