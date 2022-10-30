Search on MTL Blog

montreal restaurants

All The Montreal Restaurants That Got Fined This Summer For Health Code Violations

Reasons vary, and some are rather unfortunate.

Staff Writer
Montreal street view. Right, a "closed" sign.

Songquan Deng | Dreamstime, Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

There are plenty of excellent restaurants in Montreal, whether for date night or vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner. But sometimes, the food, or the service or the cleanliness leaves... much to be desired. Thankfully, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) compiles a public directory of restaurants, depanneurs and grocery stores that have violated health codes.

Over the past summer, nearly 40 restaurants paid fines as high as $2,000 for issues ranging from animal contamination to unclean cooking areas. The listings are never detailed beyond listing the specific health code being violated, but that's already more information than you had just five minutes ago.

Depanneurs and grocery stores have been excluded from this list, which includes restaurants that faced fines during the 2022 summer season. Let's dig in!

Café Il Cortile

Date of infraction: August 24, 2021

Date of judgment: June 29, 2022

Fine: $950

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Patisserie Boulangerie Café Vinh Hing

Date of infraction: February 20, 2020

Date of judgment: August 30, 2022

Fine: $2,200

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Dizz's Bagel and Deli (Cote-Saint-Luc)

Date of infraction: August 31, 2021

Date of judgment: August 30, 2022

Fine: $750

Reason: People preparing food or cleaning not covering hair or beard properly.

Manoir King David 1834

Date of infraction: July 14, 2021

Date of judgment: September 7, 2022

Fine: $2,000

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Prosciuttificio Johnny

Date of infraction: May 20, 2021

Date of judgment: September 16, 2022

Fine: $1,200

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Restaurant Amir (Notre-Dame Ouest)

Date of infraction: September 16, 2021

Date of judgment: Juny 20, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Restaurant Greenspot

Date of infraction: September 13, 2021

Date of judgment: September 16, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Restaurant Sushi St-Jean

Date of infraction: August 16, 2021

Date of judgment: August 24, 2022

Fine: $2,400

Reason: Unclean facilities.

Restaurant Baton Rouge (Rue des Jockeys)

Date of infraction: July 20, 2021

Date of judgment: September 16, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Merson's Patisserie

Date of infraction: September 14, 2021

Date of judgment: July 11, 2022

Fine: $3,000

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Maison Indian Curry (Jean-Talon Ouest)

Date of infraction: September 8, 2021

Date of judgment: June 20, 2022

Fine: $800

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Wok Café

Date of infraction: June 10, 2021

Date of judgment: September 16, 2022

Fine: $4,200

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

La Maison Grecque

Date of infractions: October 21, 2019; June 10, 2019; February 12, 2019

Date of judgment: June 23, 2022

Fine: $7,600 ($2,800; $1,500; $1,700; $1,600)

Reasons: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals (two fines), walls and floors not clean in food production areas, unclean facilities.

Restaurant Boustan (Rue Wellington)

Date of infraction: July 14, 2021

Date of judgment: June 21, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Restaurant Yia Sou

Date of infractions: August 23, 2021

Date of judgment: September 12, 2022

Fine: $6,300 ($1,000; $2,800; $2,500)

Reasons: People preparing food or cleaning not covering hair or beard properly, areas where product moves unclean, location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Marché Sheng Tai

Date of infraction: June 7, 2021

Date of judgment: September 7, 2022

Fine: $1,900 ($1,000; $900)

Reason: Surfaces not made of the proper, safe materials.

Bar & Pizzeria Fiorellino

Date of infraction: October 21, 2021

Date of judgment: July 18, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Sushi Royal (Ave du Mont-Royal)

Date of infraction: August 18, 2021

Date of judgment: September 12, 2022

Fine: $1,300

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Restaurant Fisshu (Rue Sainte-Catherine)

Date of infraction: October 22, 2021

Date of judgment: July 12, 2022

Fine: $4,700 ($4,000; $700)

Reasons: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals, and heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

La Renaissance Gourmet

Date of infraction: November 17, 2021

Date of judgment: September 20, 2022

Fine: $1,700 ($1,000; $700)

Reasons: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C, people preparing food or cleaning not covering hair or beard properly.

Mam Grillades

Date of infraction: August 23, 2021

Date of judgment: September 12, 2022

Fine: $1,500

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Patisserie et Traiteur Adar

Date of infraction: August 18, 2021

Date of judgment: September 7, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Unclean facilities.

Sushi 4 Saisons Express

Date of infraction: October 13, 2021

Date of judgment: August 10, 2022

Fine: $250

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Restaurant Bombay Mahal Express

Date of infraction: October 6, 2021

Date of judgment: June 27, 2022

Fine: $1,300

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Buffet Chinois Mandarin (Boul. Langelier)

Date of infraction: August 10, 2021

Date of judgment: September 12, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Unclean facilities

Buffet Chinois Mandarin (Ave Dollard)

Date of infraction: July 22, 2021

Date of judgment: September 12, 2022

Fine: $900

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Chez Lin (Cuisine #3)

Date of infraction: September 17, 2021

Date of judgment: July 26, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Aliments Bien Manger

Date of infraction: September 16, 2021

Date of judgment: September 16, 2022

Fine: $1,200

Reason: Location not free from contaminants, pollutants or animals.

Bar à Jus Fluide, Inc.

Date of infraction: June 22, 2022

Date of judgment: July 3, 2022

Fine: $500

Reason: Used a location at which the hot water temperature was not at least 60 degrees C.

Casher à Emporter

Date of infraction: July 8, 2021

Date of judgment: September 12, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Notre-Boeuf-de-Grace (Pointe-Claire)

Date of infraction: August 25, 2021

Date of judgment: September 7, 2022

Fine: $750

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

QDC Burger St-Viateur

Date of infraction: October 20, 2021

Date of judgment: September 7, 2022

Fine: $1,000

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

Restaurant Impactacoux Inc. (Brossard)

Date of infraction: July 21, 2022; December 20, 2021

Date of judgment: August 12, 2022; September 1, 2022

Fine: $2,000 ($1,000; $1,000)

Reason: Heat-alterable product not kept under 4 degrees C.

