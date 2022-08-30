Environment Canada Has Issued A Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Montreal
As if the heat warning wasn't enough...
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal. The alert came into effect as of 9:50 a.m. on August 30 for all of the 514, Châteauguay — La Prairie area, Laval, and Longueuil — Varennes area.
The federal weather department stated that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms strong enough to produce "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain this afternoon and this evening."
In this case, it is best to avoid water-related activities for the time being as it can become quite unsafe due to "violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water," Environment Canada said.
These alerts go into effect when atmospheric conditions could produce damaging winds, torrential rainfall and even tornadoes.
According to The Weather Network, Montreal could see a "risk of strong thunderstorms," starting around 5 p.m. and lasting well into the evening. Conditions are expected to simmer down around 9 p.m., with light rain and wind gusts at 33km/h.
As if the rain weren't enough, Montreal is also under a heat warning. The daily high is expected to reach 29 C with the humidex making temps "feel like" 37. The risk of thunderstorms and continued humidity will seep into Wednesday. However, conditions will turn mild for the remainder of the week.
The Weather Network is calling for a high of 19 C on Thursday and 22 C on Friday. Temps will hover around the 20-degree mark over the next few days — giving Montrealers a much-needed break from the high humidity and thundering skies.
