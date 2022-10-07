Environment Canada Issued A Frost Advisory For Montreal As Temps Dip Down To Near Freezing
So it begins. 🥶
Although Montreal won't be getting its first snowfall until mid-November, the weather forecast is still calling for some colder days and even colder nights. Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Greater Montreal Area as temperatures are expected to drop near the freezing mark overnight Friday.
The frost advisory went into effect at 3:45 p.m. on Friday and applies to Châteauguay (La Prairie area), Laval, Longueuil (Varennes area) and the Island of Montreal. In fact, 12 regions across the province are currently under a frost advisory.
Per Environment Canada "frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops."
Temperatures across the 514 have remained relatively tame this fall. However, that's all about to change. The federal weather agency says that tonight's temps will drop down to 2 C.
The forecast will be "mainly cloudy," with conditions clearing after midnight.
The wind is expected to pick up from 20 km/h to 40 km/h as of this evening with patches of frost developing across the city. So, if you've still got plants or flowers outside, — it may be a good idea to bring 'em in or you just might find them with a glossy iced coat in the morning.
Luckily, Montreal weather will warm up this weekend with a high of 12 C on Saturday and 14 C on Sunday. Temps are then expected to hover around the 16 to 18 C mark throughout the week.
