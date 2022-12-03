Environment Canada Issued A Weather Warning For Montreal — It's Gonna Get Very Wet & Windy
"Damage to buildings may occur."
As Montreal braces itself for an incoming polar vortex (yes...polar vortex), we've got one heck of a windy day ahead of us to look out for. Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for Montreal as winds are expected to reach up to 90km/h by Saturday evening.
The weather warning was released on Friday, December 2 and is currently in effect for the following areas:
- Châteauguay — La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil — Varennes area
- Montreal Island area
Montrealers should expect winds of 30km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. The weather conditions will then take a turn toward the southwest with 60 km/h winds gusting to 90 in the late afternoon, per EnviroCan,
The weather alert warns the public that such strong winds could cause "damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur."
Additionally, loose objects could easily be tossed by the wind — causing injury or further damage. As if that weren't gnarly enough, power outages and fallen tree branches may also occur.
The wind will be paired with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of eight degrees Celsius. Although temps will be somewhat agreeable during the day (okay, not the best temps, but we're trying over here), Montreal will witness a low of minus seven degrees Celsius with a wind chill of minus 14 overnight.
Stay safe out there, Montreal!
