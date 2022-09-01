Hélène Boudreau Announced She’s Getting Into Politics & The Comments Didn’t Disappoint
Hélène's sense of humour is just *chefs kiss*.
Hélène Boudreau recently announced that she would be (jokingly) starting a career in politics as election day in Quebec inches closer and closer. The OnlyFans mogul took to Instagram to share a photoshopped pic of her on a Coalition Avenir Quebec poster board as a candidate representing the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district of Montreal.
"The importance of voting !!!! YOUR MAYOR NEXT DOOR vote Helene Boudreau Hochelaga-Maisonneuve LA CAQ 👋🏻 The elections are starting soon 🗳 For once this could be interesting!!!" Boudreau captioned the Instagram picture.
The photoshopped pic was created by Anthony Montreuil and sparked a lot of controversy in the comments. Many were uncertain whether or not Hélène was joking while others' comments really made us LOL.
Here are a handful of responses that really didn't disappoint:
"I am moving to the neighbourhood just to vote for you."
"If we vote for you, do we get a promo code for your OnlyFans?" one follower commented.
"Ahhh no! Not that CAQ."
One person took the opportunity to throw a dig at Legault saying "Only if you arrange Legault's exit."
"Erection...not election."
"Seriously? You're going into politics?"
"If Legault is the premier then why not?"
"Hélène for president!" another follower wrote.
"Is [an OnlyFans] subscription included? Asking for a friend."
"Even if it's the CAQ, I'll vote for you."
Although Hélène is obviously not running for the premier of Quebec, or mayor as she put it, having Boudreau run the province would certainly be...well, interesting to say the least.
