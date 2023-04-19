The STM Will Soon Be Free For Your Parents & Grandparents — Here's How They Can Get Their Fare
People 65 and over can now get their free fares!
Starting July 1, 2023, the metro, bus, exo train and paratransit networks will be free for people age 65 and older on Montreal Island. As of April 19, qualifying riders can load their OPUS cards with the free fares, which will start working in July.
The STM and City of Montreal announced the measure in 2022 with the goal of making transit more accessible for seniors.
The free fares will only apply to Zone A of the regional transit network, which covers the City of Montreal and suburbs on Montreal Island. The fare is titled GRATUITÉ 65+, Tous modes A. It will also apply to on-island stations of the forthcoming Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail system.
To get their free fare, riders 65+ have to bring their photo OPUS card as well as proof of age and residence to the STM employee at any metro station. The STM says seniors outside the city can also go to "any metropolitan ticket office in Zone A or the Fairview Pointe-Claire STM terminus."
Those without a photo OPUS card will have to bring out a filled-out application and be prepared to pay the $15 fee for the card.
The GRATUITÉ 65+, Tous modes A fare is valid for two years.
"With inflation, the wallets of seniors, who live with stable incomes, are put to the test," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement.
"By offering free public transit to people aged 65 and over, we want to make it easier for them to get around, but above all to break their isolation and encourage them to stay in the city."
"Seniors have helped build Montreal and their contribution is still immense today. Free public transit will allow them to continue to participate fully in Montreal life, while creating an additional incentive to use public transit."