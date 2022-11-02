Here's How Montrealers Can Get A 3-Course Meal Deal At One Of Canada's Best Restaurants
Looking to indulge in a mouth-watering three-course table d'hôte meal during Montreal's Restaurant Week but don't know where to go? One location on the list of participating restaurants stands out, ranking among the top 100 best restaurants in Canada: the Beau Mont.
The Parc-Ex eatery is a sister restaurant to the downtown eatery Tocqué!. The location pays tribute to Quebec producers by featuring seasonal products and refined meals. Beau Mont's grocery section also includes a beverage selection.
For MTLàTable, Chef Jean-François Dubé remains loyal to the restaurant's essence by featuring only local products in his menu, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as some Rioja wine recommendations.
For starters, you'll be able to choose between pan-fried whelks with truffle butter, duck confit paired with a sweet onion ravioli, or a fancy beet soup with a mozzarella mousse and pistachio.
The main service includes eggplants compressed with miso for veggie lovers, confit and burnt salmon or some braised lamb with a lavender sauce.
You might want to leave some space for dessert, as you'll be treated to some carrot cake, a caramel and melilot cream puff, or a rhubarb and meringue tartlet.
You have plenty of options during Montreal's Restauration Week, but by choosing the Beau Mont, you'll be able to brag about eating in one of Canada's best culinary establishments! Bon appétit!
Le Beau Mont During MTLàTable
The Beau Mont Restaurant.
Beau Mont Restaurant | Facebook
Cost: $75
When: November 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: 950, avenue Beaumont