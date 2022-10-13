Montreal's 2022 Restaurant Week Will Feature $35+ 3-Course Meals At Heaps Of Eateries
MTLàTABLE is back with delicious set menus at your future favourite restos!
Montreal's restaurant week is around the corner, so there's yet another reason to sample the offerings in this city known for excellent dining. MTLàTable will feature more than 110 popular restaurants that will offer table d’hôte dinner menus at great fixed prices from November 3 to 13, so foodies in the 514 can enjoy some gourmet meals without breaking the bank.
The list of participating eateries is extensive, with fixed menus at $35, $45, $55 and $75. From African cuisine to Mediterranean meals, North American gastronomy, Asian food or vegan options, you'll find a variety of hearty menus so that anyone can find a tempting location and take part in the culinary bliss.
Among the numerous possibilities, you'll find some renowned gems much appreciated by local food lovers, including Les enfants terribles, Perles & Paddock, Aux quartiers belle gueule, Saint-Houblon, Renoir, the Foodlab, and more.
In total, there are 13 restaurants which will offer a set menu for $35, so you (and your date?) can dine in style without worrying about the bill.
That said, before planning your tasty evening out, you must first reserve a table on the official MTLàTABLE site! To make your life easier, you can select your preferred price range and narrow down your options by searching for a specific Montreal neighbourhood, or eateries where you can bring your own wine, for instance.
So, where will you make your first reservation?
MTLàTable
Cost: Fixed menus at $35, $45, $55 or $75
When: November 3 to 13
Where: More than 110 locations across the city. See the participating restaurants here.