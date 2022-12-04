5 High-Paying Montreal Jobs Available Now With Salaries Above $100,000
Including a prestigious last-ditch option.
There are only two more weekends left before Christmas, meaning your present shopping should be expeditious and well-funded if we're to survive the season. Besides calculating Montreal's chances of a white Christmas, what better use of your time than applying to high-paying jobs in the city? Maybe, by this time next year, you could be some Hallmark hottie's less-than-dreamy C-suite big-city boyfriend, for whom life was going perfectly until a disarmingly funny farmboy showed up to your girl's hometown holiday visit. Or something.
Mechanical maintenance engineer
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000
Company: "An important multinational company in the food industry" making upwards of $50 billion CAD per year
Who Should Apply: French-speaking multitaskers with a university degree in engineering and at least three years of maintenance management experience are encouraged to apply for this role. You'd be troubleshooting both hardware and software while using your experience in automation and using PLC hardware.
Senior software developer
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000
Company: Intrado
Who Should Apply: Good candidates should have knowledge of Javascript and C# and experience in UI and UX design, as well as a degree in computer science or a related field. Understanding of cloud technologies is also an asset for this role.
Intermediate operations engineer
Salary: $104,135 to $121,451
Company: Canadian Space Agency
Who Should Apply: Future space workers should have an engineering Bachelor's degree and/or be eligible for certification as an engineer in Canada. Qualified candidates hold seven years of experience in "evaluating, analyzing and solving engineering or operations problems and in making recommendations." If that sounds like you, maybe space is the next step.
Occupational health and safety (OHS) consultant
Salary: $100,000
Company: LIEBHERR-CANADA LTEE
Who Should Apply: Folks with three to five years of experience working in health and safety could be a good fit for this consulting role, which also requires a good deal of social skills. You'd be shaping the company's culture and attitude about health and safety measures and issues, meaning candidates will need to be confident leaders as well as experienced health and safety supervisors
Dean of graduate studies
Salary: $245,000 to $255,000
Company: Concordia University
Who Should Apply: If all else fails, you could always be the next dean of Concordia's graduate school. You'll need a doctorate and the experience to manage a budget of over eight million dollars. This role would involve leading and hiring Concordia's instructors and teaching staff, as well as planning and supervising the university's activities in graduate studies.
